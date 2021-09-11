Siu x2: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in Manchester United return (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If there was only to be one goal across 450 minutes of Premier League 10am ET kickoffs, it was only going to come from one man: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even if it was a terrible one, it still gets a “Siu!”

Fortunately, Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman’s second headscratcher of the game gave Manchester United’s returning star forward a more highlight-reel worthy goal to complete a brace moments after Newcastle leveled the game after halftime.

On the first goal, Woodman made a meal of a slight deflection. The third-string keeper spilled a near-post shot he should’ve caught to the man of the hour for one of the easiest goals he’ll ever score (and he’s scored a lot).

Ronaldo tapped home alone in the six, following the shot like a hopeful rookie, and Manchester United took a deserved 1-0 lead to the locker room at Old Trafford on Saturday.

And, of course, Ronaldo delivered his now-iconic celebratory leap and scream. It’s fitting for the occasion, even if it didn’t match the goal.

As stated, the second goal was better. Luke Shaw cut a long pass to an exploding Ronaldo, whose shot from inside the box spun through the legs of Woodman for 2-1.

Looks much better, even if both should’ve been stopped by the keeper. Old Trafford don’t care, and would hope for a hat trick.

