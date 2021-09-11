WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Manchester United return

The only goal across 450 minutes of Premier League 10am ET kickoffs was only going to come from one man: Cristiano Ronaldo.
Even if it was a terrible one, it still gets a “Siu!”
Freddie Woodman made a meal of a slight deflection, spilling a near post shot he should’ve caught to the man of the hour for one of the easiest goals he’ll ever score (and he’s scored a lot).
Ronaldo tapped home alone in the six, following the shot like a hopeful rookie, and Manchester United took a deserved 1-0 lead to the locker room at Old Trafford on Saturday.
And, of course, Ronaldo delivered his now-iconic celebratory leap and scream. It’s fitting for the occasion, even if it didn’t match the goal.
IT DIDN'T TAKE LONG!@Cristiano is BACK. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/k3laVNuStA
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 11, 2021