WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in Manchester United return

By Nicholas MendolaSep 11, 2021, 10:58 AM EDT
0 Comments

The only goal across 450 minutes of Premier League 10am ET kickoffs was only going to come from one man: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Even if it was a terrible one, it still gets a “Siu!”

Freddie Woodman made a meal of a slight deflection, spilling a near post shot he should’ve caught to the man of the hour for one of the easiest goals he’ll ever score (and he’s scored a lot).

Ronaldo tapped home alone in the six, following the shot like a hopeful rookie, and Manchester United took a deserved 1-0 lead to the locker room at Old Trafford on Saturday.

And, of course, Ronaldo delivered his now-iconic celebratory leap and scream. It’s fitting for the occasion, even if it didn’t match the goal.

