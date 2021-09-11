Watford vs Wolves: Despite three solid performances to begin the 2021-22 Premier League season, Wolves will be looking for their first point at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Three straight 1-0 defeats to three tricky opponents — Leicester City, Tottenham and Manchester United — is hardly how Bruno Lage would have wanted to start his tenure, but Wolves have been hugely unlucky with the schedule and one or two touches either way in each game. Zero points could just as easily be two or three, maybe even four with a stroke of good luck. Like Arsenal, Wolves are still searching for their first goal of the season, though they have proven themselves to be miles ahead of the Gunners defensively. All is not perfect with Wolves, but the results will soon reflect the performances.

As for Watford, a 3-2 home win over Aston Villa on opening day was followed by back-to-back away defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham. If the Hornets are to avoid relegation and remain in the Premier League for a second season, maintaining positive home results will be crucial after going 19W-2D-2L at Vicarage Road (best in the EFL Championship, 11 points better than anyone else) last season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Watford vs Wolves this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Watford team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Ben Foster (thigh) | OUT: Kiko Femenia (undisclosed), Francisco Sierralta (FIFA five-day rule)

Wolves team news, injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (FIFA five-day rule), Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Watford (+230) | Wolves (+130) | Draw (+210)

Prediction

Wolves have been suffocating defensively thus far in 2021-22 (9 shots allowed per game, 2nd-fewest in the Premier League), meaning this is unlikely to be a high-volume game. Instead, expect a cagey affair as Watford poke and prod the opposing penalty area, and Wolves look to do the bulk of their work on the counter-attack. Watford 0-1 Wolves.

How to watch Watford vs Wolves, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

