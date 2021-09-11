Watford vs Wolves: Three things we learned

Watford vs Wolves: Wolverhampton Wanderers scored their first two goals of the season and picked up their first Premier League points in a 2-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Francisco Sierralta hilariously headed the ball into his own goal in the 74th minute and 25-year-old South Korean international Hwang Hee-Chan (on loan from RB Leipzig) added a second goal seven minutes before full-time to wrap up Bruno Lage’s first victory as Wolves manager.

Watford vs Wolves final score, stats, results

Goals scored: Watford 0 (None); Wolves 2 (Sierralta 74′ – OG, Hwang 83′)

Shots: Watford 6, Wolves 14

Shots on target: Watford 2, Wolves 5

Possession: Watford 44%, Wolves 56%

Recap & highlights, 3 things we learned – Watford vs Wolves

1. A break finally goes Wolves’ way: No one had played better with so little (as in, zero points or goals) to show for it through the first three weeks of the Premier League season. A small break here, a big break there — everything seemed to be going against Wolves. Finally, after 344 minutes, a goal — and how fitting it was. Sierralta was under no pressure inside his six-yard box, but he panicked and froze in the moment. It appears quite easy to head the ball home when the goalkeeper isn’t expecting he’ll have to make a save.

2. Defensive foundation solidly intact: One thing Lage has had zero trouble doing early days on the job is maintaining, and perhaps further strengthening the defensive structure left behind by Nuno Espirito Santo. Three straight 1-0 defeats was a harsh way to start the season, but each performance was better than the result and zero clean sheets could have just as easily been two or three. Against more comparable competition on Saturday, Wolves defended with ease and confidence, just as we’ve come to expect from them.

3. Watford woeful since opening day: That’s three straight defeats with zero goals scored (and five conceded) for Watford after the Hornets beat Aston Villa on opening day.

Man of the Match: Adama Traore – Though he didn’t directly contribute to either goal, Traore was a constant threat causing problems down the left side of Watford’s defense. He’s a threat to turn the game on its head every time he touches the ball.

