Everton vs Burnley: The Toffees will look to extend their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 Premier League season when they host the Clarets at Goodison Park on Monday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Rafa Benitez’s side kicked off the campaign with a victory over Southampton, followed by a draw away to Leeds and an victory away to Brighton & Hove Albion. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is firing in the goals once again with three from the first three games, while summer arrival Demarai Gray has been an instant impact-maker with a pair of goals himself.

As fir Burnley, Sean Dyche’s men have been beaten by Brighton and Liverpool, but the Clarets secured a hard-fought point against Leeds just before the recent international break.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Burnley this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Everton team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (fitness), Tom Davies (undisclosed), Seamus Coleman (hamstring) | OUT: Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Burnley team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Nathan Collins (undisclosed) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-150) | Burnley (+425) | Draw (+260)

Prediction

As fun as Everton have been to watch going forward, they have perhaps been even more impressive defensively under Benitez. Given the way Everton attack set pieces, they’re also quite adept at defending them at the other end, which will it life that much more difficult for Burnley to create even a handful of scoring chances. Everton 2-0 Burnley.

How to watch Everton vs Burnley, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Monday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

