Leeds vs Liverpool: The pace of play will be high, and the style chaotic, when the high-pressing Reds visit the high-pressing Whites at Elland Road on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

LEEDS vs LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Though the tactics don’t vary too much when Jurgen Klopp and Marcelo Bielsa do battle, the results leading up to Sunday’s showdown certainly have. Liverpool came flying out of the starting gates by beating Norwich City and Burnley before running into a stiffer test in the form of 10-man Chelsea, who they could only draw at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk’s return to sensational form has answered any remaining questions about the Liverpool defense after Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez were all lost for the majority of last season. Once again, Klopp can effectively defend with three players while pushing seven forward into attack, thanks to Van Dijk’s ability to cover half the field against the best strikers in the world.

Leeds, on the other hand, are still in search of their first win of the season. Manchester United handed them a 5-1 drubbing on opening day, but Leeds bounced back to draw Everton and Burnley before the recent international break.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leeds team news, injuries (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Junior Firpo (COVID-19), Mateusz Klich (COVID-19) | OUT: Raphinha (FIFA five-day rule), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Liverpool team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Harvey Elliott (undisclosed), James Milner (knock), Takumi Minamino (thigh), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Alisson (FIFA five-day rule), Fabinho (FIFA five-day rule), Roberto Firmino (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+340) | Liverpool (-143) | Draw (+300)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

If there’s a side in the Premier League that’s more comfortable playing Leeds’ style than Leeds themselves, it’s Liverpool. Throw in Raphinha’s absence, and Leeds are really in trouble without their most important and irreplaceable creator and player. And yet, Liverpool are hampered by quirky international rules to an even greater degree. It’ll be a thriller, and an even split of the points. Leeds 2-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Leeds vs Liverpool, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS