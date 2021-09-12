Arsenal got their first goal, points and victory of the 2021-22 Premier League season on Saturday, perhaps removing the slightest bit of pressure from the shoulders of manager Mikel Arteta.

Below is live reaction from the Emirates Stadium following Arsenal vs Norwich, as the Gunners won 1-0 to (belatedly) kick off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on picking up win no. 1…

“We are really happy. We knew it was a really tricky game and we got what we wanted which was to win the match and to get points on the table. We had to suffer, but I knew to win the game it would be like this.

“After three defeats, things get complicated. I must say it has been the best 10 or 14 days in my professional career. Not the easiest, but the best. You learn a lot in difficult moments, who you are with. In difficult moments, when you see the people and the level of organization and the fans we have. They were ready to suffer today, but they just give, give, give to the team. Today and the last week everything glided together.

“We have to improve in a lot of things, but today we made seven changes and already it looked different.”

Mikel Arteta, on Ramsdale making his Premier League debut for Arsenal…

“I think he was terrific. Not only what he did on the technical side, it’s what he transmits… his chemistry with the backline. I had to make a decision today, and Aaron was the right one to do so.”

Mikel Arteta, on Takehiro Tomiyasu making his Arsenal debut…

“Really positive. The first impression when you meet him is joy, happiness and energy. He was cramping [in the second half], he had to travel [earlier in the week] and we had to take him off.”

Arsenal captain and goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on picking up win no. 1…

“I’m just really happy. The first three points of the season. It was tough weeks so we had to make sure we won this game in front of our fans. The most important thing today was to play with pride and that’s what we did.”

Aubameyang, on Arsenal’s poor results in the first three games this season…

“It was really hard. When you lose games as players we are the first to be touched inside. We had 10 days to prepare ourselves and to change things and this is what we did. Today we made sure we won this game and took three points.

“Overall, we played well. We had a lot of chances. We have to be a bit more clinical in front of goal but everyone gave everything on the pitch.”

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, on making his Premier League debut for the club and picking up win no. 1…

“It was a great afternoon not just for me but for the team and the fans. It was a tough start but today we showed great character and great resilience. I loved every minute of it today. The fans were amazing today and never stopped singing and it showed. It’s been a great day all-round.

“We knew that every game is difficult and we knew that we needed to win. We’ve played two promoted teams and two of the best teams in the league and we wanted more points but we haven’t, but hopefully there are many more days like today.

“I signed to come into the team whenever that might have been. I’ve got to carry on working on the training pitch and keep the competition with Bernd [Leno] and hopefully I can stay in the team and keep helping out.

