The USMNT’s path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with two draws and a win through three matches, and the full schedule of CONCACAF’s
hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below.
[ VIDEO: Berhalter announces USMNT roster for first 2022 World Cup qualifiers ]
Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7), at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
We’re guessing that one will be played somewhere in the northern half of the United States, perhaps where snow is a possibility in mid-November.
[ MORE: Richards, Hoppe, Carter-Vickers make Deadline Day transfers ]
The USMNT’s return clash with El Tri comes a few months later (matchday 12), on March 24, presumably at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
After results around @Concacaf last night, our full path to the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup is now 🔒!
We open the 14-match Octagon on Sept. 2 at El Salvador (🇸🇻) .
What do you think of our schedule? 🤔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yAL6tRahVJ
— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 16, 2021
USMNT – 2022 World Cup qualifying schedule & scores
at El Salvador — Sept. 2 — Draw 0-0 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Canada — Sept. 5 — Draw 1-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
at Honduras — Sept. 8 — Win 4-1 | Player ratings | Three things we learned
vs. Jamaica — Oct. 7
at Panama — Oct. 10
vs. Costa Rica — Oct. 13
vs. Mexico — Nov. 12
at Jamaica — Nov. 16
vs. El Salvador — Jan. 27
at Canada — Jan. 30
vs. Honduras — Feb. 2
at Mexico — March 24
vs. Panama — March 27
at Costa Rica — March 30