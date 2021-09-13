Everton vs Burnley: Toffees storm back for 3-1 win

Everton vs Burnley: The Toffees came back from a goal down early in the second half to secure a 3-1 victory over the Clarets at Goodison Park on Monday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Ben Mee opened the scoring and put Burnley ahead in the 53rd minute, but the advantage lasted just seven minutes before Michael Keane headed Everton back on level terms. Andros Townsend scored a goal of the season contender and Demarai Gray raced from one end of the field to the other in the 65th and 66th minutes.

Everton (10 points) go 4th in the Premier League table after four games, still unbeaten with 3W-1D-0L.

Everton vs Burnley final score, stats, results

Goals scored: Everton 3 (Keane 60′, Townsend 65′, Gray 66′); Burnley 1 (Mee 53′)

Shots: Everton 14, Burnley 11

Shots on target: Everton 6, Burnley 6

Possession: Everton 52%, Burnley 48%

3 things we learned, Everton vs Burnley

1. Everton find a way without Calvert-Lewin: For the first 60 minutes, Everton appeared lost in moments of transition. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin (quadriceps) to chase and hold the ball up against two and three defenders, the Toffees couldn’t play their way out of defense. As a result, Burnley were all over them for the entire game, right up to the point that they lost total and complete control of the game by allowing Everton to waltz through the center of the field on back-to-back counter-attacks. Burnley were great, until they weren’t; Everton were exceedingly poor, until they weren’t.

2. Best half of the season for Burnley: … not that there was a ton of tough competition. But seriously, Burnley were not only the better team in the first half, but they should have been 2-0 ahead as well. Chris Wood backed out of a would-be header at the back post and Mee nodded a cross just wide of the post inside the game’s opening 20 minutes. Jordan Pickford made three saves in the first half, but it was the two chances that didn’t require saving that Burnley will regret the most.

3. Switch to back-four sets Everton free: Benitez opted for five defenders to start the game, at home against likely relegation battlers Burnley. It was a peculiar choice, particularly given how isolated it left Richarlison for a full hour. After grabbing the equalizer in the 60th minute, Benitez brought midfielder Andre Gomes for center back Ben Godfrey, and Everton were off to the races. The extra body in midfield provided an additional escape route in Calvert-Lewin’s absence, which resulted in a pair of straightforward goals one minute apart almost immediately.

Man of the Match: Andros Townsend – The winger got a goal and an assist, making an impact for the two most important Everton goals. Townsend doesn’t score often, but when he does it tends to be worth watching the replay (above video).

Everton vs Burnley recap, highlights

Ben Mee gets the header right this time

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again — Burnley took it to heart when the first ball into the box was cleared away. Johann Gudmundsson gathered the ball outside the penalty area and quickly played it back into the sea of bodies queuing up at the back post. Somehow, Ben Mee slipped through and got his head to the ball for the opening goal.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Everton finally wake up; trouble for Burnley

In what felt like Everton’s first attack of real intent right on the hour mark, the Toffees pulled level with a center-back goal of their own. Townsend turned away from one defender and whipped in a delightful cross to the near post, where Keane was hurriedly jostling for position. The pace on the cross made it such that a firm redirect was all that was required.

Andros Townsend goal sets Goodison alight

Five minutes later, Townsend uncorked a dipping, swerving beauty from almost 30 yards out. Nick Pope had plenty of time to scramble across his goal, but the placement was too good — too high and out of reach — by Townsend.

Demarai Gray adds 3rd goal seconds later

Abdoulaye Doucoure slotted the perfect, even if incredibly easy, through ball for Gray just after the restart, and Gray took it from there. That’s three goals in four games for the summer bargain signing, who’s thoroughly enjoying his new lease of life.

Follow @AndyEdMLS