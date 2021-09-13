Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

La Liga took its first post-Lionel Messi steps when Valencia and Mallorca kicked off the Spanish season.

The campaign will run deep into May, when Real Madrid and Barcelona will hope to dethrone Atletico Madrid to reclaim La Liga bragging rights.

Below you’ll see the first three weeks of the Bundesliga schedule plus notable derbies including El Clasico.

[ LIVE: La Liga stats, standings, scoreboard ]

Below is the full La Liga table and schedule.

La Liga 2021-22 standings

La Liga 2021-22 schedule

Matchday 1 — Aug. 13-16

Valencia 1-0 Mallorca

Mallorca 1-1 Real Betis

Cadiz 1-1 Levante

Alaves 1-4 Real Madrid

Osasuna 0-0 Espanyol

Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad

Sevilla 3-0 Rayo Vallecano

Villarreal 0-0 Granada

Elche 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Matchday 2 — Aug. 20-23

Real Betis 1-1 Cadiz

Alaves 0-1 Mallorca

Granada 1-1 Valencia

Espanyol 0-0 Villarreal

Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Barcelona

Real Sociedad 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Elche

Levante 3-3 Real Madrid

Getafe 0-1 Sevilla

Osasuna 0-0 Celta Vigo

Matchday 3 — Aug. 27-29

Mallorca 1-0 Espanyol

Valencia 3-0 Alaves

Celta Vigo 0-1 Athletic Bilbao

Elche 1-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 1-0 Levante

Real Betis 0-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-1 Getafe

Rayo Vallecano 4-0 Granada

Cadiz 2-3 Osasuna

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Matchday 4 — Sept. 11-13

Levante 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Mallorca

Espanyol 1-2 Atletico Madrid

Osasuna 1-4 Valencia

Cadiz 0-2 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid 5-2 Celta Vigo

Getafe vs Elche — 2pm ET Monday

Granada vs Real Betis — 4pm ET Monday

How to watch, stream La Liga in the USA

How to watch: ESPN

Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-20

Celta Vigo vs Cadiz — 3pm ET Sept. 17

Rayo Vallecano vs Getafe — 8am ET Sept. 18

Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao — 10:15am ET Sept. 18

Elche vs Levante — 12:30pm ET Sept. 18

Alaves vs Osasuna — 3pm ET Sept. 18

Mallorca vs Villarreal — 8am ET Sept. 19

Real Sociedasd vs Sevilla — 10:15am ET Sept. 19

Real Betis vs Espanyol — 12:30pm ET Sept. 19

Valencia vs Real Madrid — 3pm ET Sept. 19

Barcelona vs Granada — 3pm ET Sept. 19

Matchday 6 — Sept. 21-23

Getafe vs Atletico Madrid — 1:30pm ET Sept. 21

Athletic Bilbao vs Rayo Vallecano — 4pm ET Sept. 21

Levante vs Celta Vigo — 4pm ET Sept. 21

Espanyol vs Alaves — 1:30pm ET Sept. 22

Sevilla vs Valencia — 1:30pm ET Sept. 22

Villarreal vs Elche — 4pm ET Sept. 22

Real Madrid vs Mallorca — 4pm ET Sept. 22

Granada vs Real Sociedad — 1:30pm ET Sept. 23

Osasuna vs Real Betis — 1:30pm ET Sept. 23

Cadiz vs Barcelona — 4pm ET Sept. 23

Matchday 5 — Sept. 25-27

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid — 8am ET Sept. 25

Valencia vs Athletic Bilbao — 10:15am ET Sept. 25

Sevilla vs Espanyol — 12:30pm ET Sept. 25

Real Madrid vs Villarreal — 3pm ET Sept. 25

Mallorca vs Osasuna — 8am ET Sept. 26

Barcelona vs Levante — 10:15am ET Sept. 26

Rayo Vallecano vs Cadiz — 12:30pm ET Sept. 26

Real Sociedad vs Elche — 12:30pm ET Sept. 26

Real Betis vs Getafe — 3pm ET Sept. 26

Celta Vigo vs Granada — 3pm ET Sept. 27

Matchday 5 — Oct. 2-4

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Osasuna vs Rayo Vallecano

Elche vs Celta Vigo

Mallorca vs Levante

Granada vs Sevilla

Cadiz vs Valencia

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

Espanyol vs Real Madrid

Athletic Bilbao vs Alaves

Madrid derbies

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid — Dec. 12

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid — May 8, 2022

El Clasico

Barcelona v Real Madrid — Oct. 24

Real Madrid v Barcelona — March 20, 2022

El Gran Derbi

Real Betis v Sevilla — Nov. 7

Sevilla v Real Betis — Feb. 27, 2022

Basque derbies

Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao — Oct. 31

Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad — Feb. 20, 2022

Barcelona derbies

Barcelona v Espanyol — Nov. 21

Espanyol v Barcelona — Feb. 13, 2022

