Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?
The UEFA Champions League is ready for the group stage with a Thursday draw delivering the path to Russia for both the big boys and minnows.
[ MORE: How to watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw ]
Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even(tually) predictions for the biggest games in Europe.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.
How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage, stream and start time
Kick off: Matchday 1 is Sept. 14-15
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: Paramount+
UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures and results
Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted
Sevilla vs Red Bull Salzburg — 12:45pm ET Tuesday
Young Boys vs Manchester United — 12:45pm ET Tuesday
Lille vs Wolfsburg — Tuesday
Villarreal vs Atalanta — Tuesday
Chelsea vs Zenit Saint Petersburg — Tuesday
Malmo vs Juventus — Tuesday
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich — Tuesday
Dynamo Kiev vs Benfica — Tuesday
Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund — 12:45pm ET Wednesday
Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 12:45pm ET Wednesday
Inter Milan vs Real Madrid — Wednesday
Atletico Madrid vs Porto — Wednesday
Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain — Wednesday
Liverpool vs AC Milan — Wednesday
Man City vs RB Leipzig — Wednesday
Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax — Wednesday
Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)
Sevilla 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg
Young Boys 1-3 Manchester United
Lille 1-1 Wolfsburg
Villarreal 2-1 Atalanta
Chelsea 3-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg
Malmo 1-1 Juventus
Barcelona 1-2 Bayern Munich
Dynamo Kiev 1-0 Benfica
Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan 1-1 Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto
Club Brugge 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool 2-1 AC Milan
Man City 4-1 RB Leipzig
Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Ajax
Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Outright winner
Paris Saint-Germain (+300)
Man City (+350)
Bayern Munich (+750)
Chelsea (+800)
Liverpool (+1000)
Manchester United (+1000)
Real Madrid (+1600)
Barcelona (+2000)
Juventus (+2000)
Atletico Madrid (+2500)
Borussia Dortmund (+3300)
Inter Milan (+5000)
Atalanta (+5000)
Sevilla (+6000)
AC Milan (+8000)
RB Leipzig (+9000)
Ajax (+9000)
Porto (+15000)
Benfica (+15000)
Lille (+15000)
Monaco (+15000)
Villarreal (+15000)
Wolfsburg (+15000)
Sporting Lisbon (+15000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+15000)
Zenit Saint Petersburg (+20000)
Besiktas (+20000)
Dynamo Kiev (+20000)
Red Bull Salzburg (+20000)
Malmo (+25000)
Young Boys (+25000)
Club Brugge (+30000)
Sheriff Tiraspol (+50000)
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links