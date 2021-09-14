Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harvey Elliott, 18, suffered a horrific injury as the Liverpool youngster was stretchered off the pitch at Leeds United and he will now undergo surgery.

Elliott was tackled by Pascal Struijk in the second half at Elland Road and Mohamed Salah immediately signalled to the bench for help for his teammate.

He appeared to get his foot stuck in the ground as the tackle came in and Struijk landed on his lower leg.

Jurgen Klopp has since confirmed that Elliott will undergo surgery on his ankle injury.

“He is in London and will have surgery today,” Klopp said. “We all wait for news from that. I spoke to him the night after the game and he was in the best possible place at the moment.”

Liverpool released the following statement after the incident.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Harvey Elliott has been discharged from hospital after suffering a serious ankle injury in the game against Leeds United on Sunday.

“The 18-year-old was stretchered from the field at Elland Road after sustaining the injury in a challenge midway through the second half. Harvey, his family and Liverpool FC would like to place on record their thanks to the paramedics and all the staff at Leeds General Infirmary for the care and treatment given.”

Struijk was sent off for the challenge, as replays of the injury to Elliott were not shown across NBC Sports’ platforms due to the horrendous nature of the impact and aftermath.

It has been reported that referee Craig Pawson sent off Struijk for “the intensity and endangerment of Harvey Elliott.”

The Liverpool youngster has since posted a message on Instagram, as he was in an ambulance after the incident.

“Thank you for your messages, guys! Road to recovery. YNWA!” Elliott said.

What happened to Harvey Elliott?

Both sets of players then consoled the youngster on the pitch, as he was carried off and was able to applaud the fans in the stadium who gave him a standing ovation.

Elliott was given what looked like oxygen and painkillers to help ease the pain as he was carried off the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff did their best to try and keep the Liverpool players focused as Klopp seemed to be shouting “for him” or “for Harvey” to his players.

If this injury is a bad as it looks, this is such a cruel blow for Elliott.

Young star set for spell on sidelines

The Fulham academy product enjoyed a superb season on loan at Blackburn Rovers in 2020-21 and has returned to Liverpool and become a starter this season.

Elliott has been lauded by Klopp early in the season and his creativity, pace and ability to carry the ball has seen him become one of the best young talents in the Premier League.

The entire world will be wishing Elliott the best and for a speedy recovery.

