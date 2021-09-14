Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Eight UEFA Champions League matches are in the books, and perhaps the biggest surprise is the lack of surprise at Barcelona being clobbered by Bayern Munich.

[ MORE: Champions League hub ]

Chelsea won, Manchester United was stunned at the death, Juve cruised, and there were four draws across the first day of the group stage for the 2021-22 tournament.

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

VAR took a goal away from Kiev’s Mykola Shaparenko at the death of a match that probably deserved a goal or three but, of course, got zero.

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

The Barca rebuild is no match for Robert Lewandowski, who scored twice after Leroy Sane set up Thomas Muller’s opener in Catalonia.

USMNT back Sergino Dest was an unused sub for Barca in the loss.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI WITH HIS 75TH #UCL GOAL 💫 pic.twitter.com/zAgA4HLYGg — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2021

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Man United will be watching the highlights of this one with eyes wide open as Villarreal created a lot of big chances only to have their Italian visitors more than clinical at the other end.

Atalanta led through Remo Freuler but Manu Trigueros and Arnaut Danjuma scored on either side of halftime to take a 73rd-minute lead.

Robin Gosens had the answer in the 83rd and Villarreal’s Francis Coquelin was sent off within a minute of restart as the spoils were split in Spain.

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — RECAP

Jordan Pefok of the USMNT subbed in at halftime and scored at the very last minute of a comeback win for Young Boys against 10-man Manchester United

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

There four first-half penalties between Sevilla and Salzburg, with Ivan Rakitic making the only one awarded to the hosts.

That’ll have Salzburg kicking itself, as USMNT midfielder Brenden Aaronson and the visitors will feel they did everything but finish from the spot in what would’ve been a huge away win.

Aaronson was held to 45 touches over 90 minutes but did little wrong with the ball when it got to him.

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

USMNT center back John Brooks was shown a second yellow card in the second half, and 10-man Wolfsburg saw VAR turn a stoppage-time penalty into a free kick just outside the box.

That’s called dodging a bullet, and Lille will be upset to take just one point at home. Timothy Weah remains out through injury for Lille

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg — RECAP

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

This one was barely a contest in Sweden, where Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala, and Alvaro Morata scored before halftime of a blowout.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie was a second-half sub as Juve had 60 percent of the ball and 8-of-9 shots on target.

45': Dybala (P) ⚽

45+1': Morata ⚽ Juve are wasting no time 😳 pic.twitter.com/AcVShJEbeH — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola