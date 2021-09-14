WATCH: Ronaldo’s 1st Man United Champions League goal since 2009

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cristiano Ronaldo scoring for Manchester United in the Champions League.

What’s old is new.

Ronaldo scored his 135th UCL goal early in Tuesday’s match between the Red Devils and Young Boys in Switzerland, 11.5 years removed from his last one (part of a 2-goal, 1-assist semifinal second leg versus Arsenal).

The Portuguese star’s 13th-minute goal came in his record-tying 177th match in the competition, and it came off a delightful pass from club and country teammate Bruno Fernandes.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WITH THE FIRST GOAL THE #UCL SEASON 🌟 pic.twitter.com/gOoGisrMAR — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2021

So, yeah, the first goal of the Champions League season coming from the player who’s done more than anyone else is pretty on-brand.

Ronaldo’s aim was a bit better than it was in warm-ups when the megastar cranked a shot into the head of a steward.

Credit to the Manchester United forward, who hopped the barrier behind the goal to make sure the steward wasn’t seriously injured by what we all know can be a pretty powerful shot.

A steward got hit by a strike from Ronaldo during the warm up. Ronaldo jumps the barrier to check on them while they receive medical attention #MUFC #YBMUN #UCL pic.twitter.com/e4oAUE0H6X — Derek Bowler (@BowlerDerek) September 14, 2021

