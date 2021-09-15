Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next UEFA Champions League winners? Will it be Chelsea again?

The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, as so many giants of European soccer are stacked after a busy summer of moves at the top level.

Below you will find UCL odds on the outright winners, as well as how to watch the Champions League online, the UCL schedule, and even(tually) predictions for the biggest games in Europe.

Below is everything you need to know on the UEFA Champions League.

How to watch UEFA Champions League group stage, stream and start time

Kick off: Matchday 1 is Sept. 14-15

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures and results

Kickoffs at 3pm ET unless noted

Sevilla 1-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 2-1 Manchester United — Solskjaer, Maguire reaction

Lille 0-0 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta

Chelsea 1-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg

Malmo 0-3 Juventus

Barcelona 0-3 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Benfica

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund — 12:45pm ET Wednesday

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk — 12:45pm ET Wednesday

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid — Wednesday

Atletico Madrid vs Porto — Wednesday

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain — Wednesday

Liverpool vs AC Milan — Wednesday

Man City vs RB Leipzig — Wednesday

Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax — Wednesday

Champions League predictions (from Joe Prince-Wright)

Sevilla 2-1 Red Bull Salzburg

Young Boys 1-3 Manchester United

Lille 1-1 Wolfsburg

Villarreal 2-1 Atalanta

Chelsea 3-0 Zenit Saint Petersburg

Malmo 1-1 Juventus

Barcelona 1-2 Bayern Munich

Dynamo Kiev 1-0 Benfica

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan 1-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto

Club Brugge 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool 2-1 AC Milan

Man City 4-1 RB Leipzig

Sporting Lisbon 1-2 Ajax

Latest UCL odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Outright winner

Paris Saint-Germain (+300)

Man City (+350)

Bayern Munich (+750)

Chelsea (+800)

Liverpool (+1000)

Manchester United (+1000)

Real Madrid (+1600)

Barcelona (+2000)

Juventus (+2000)

Atletico Madrid (+2500)

Borussia Dortmund (+3300)

Inter Milan (+5000)

Atalanta (+5000)

Sevilla (+6000)

AC Milan (+8000)

RB Leipzig (+9000)

Ajax (+9000)

Porto (+15000)

Benfica (+15000)

Lille (+15000)

Monaco (+15000)

Villarreal (+15000)

Wolfsburg (+15000)

Sporting Lisbon (+15000)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+15000)

Zenit Saint Petersburg (+20000)

Besiktas (+20000)

Dynamo Kiev (+20000)

Red Bull Salzburg (+20000)

Malmo (+25000)

Young Boys (+25000)

Club Brugge (+30000)

Sheriff Tiraspol (+50000)

