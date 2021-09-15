Champions League wrap: Brugge, Sheriff surprise; BVB’s Bellingham stars

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Champions League’s second day of action delivered loads of goals, excepting a snoozy draw between Porto and Atletico Madrid in Spain.

There were nine goals in Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, five in Liverpool vs AC Milan, and six in Sporting Lisbon vs Ajax.

Let’s also note a significant surprise, as Club Brugge took a point off of Paris Saint-Germain in Belgium.

Here’s what happened Wednesday around Europe.

Man City 6-3 RB Leipzig – RECAP

Club Brugge 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

A bad day for PSG in Belgium saw Kylian Mbappe injured, Lionel Messi shown a yellow card, and Ander Herrera score their lone goal.

That’s as many as Hans Vanaken and the Brussels set, who will feel hope of escaping the group or at least finding a place in the Europa League.

Just listen to the crowd when the FT whistle blew. What a night for Club Brugge 👏 pic.twitter.com/STVN1YC80h — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Porto

Talk about a whole lot of nothing unless you’re in the market for fouls, of which there were more than three times the amount of shots (35:11).

Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan – RECAP

Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham had a goal and an assist in Turkey, a tour de force performance in which he set up Erling Haaland (surprise) and took a feed from Thomas Meunier.

Bellingham converted five-of-six dribbles and recorded three tackles in a game that saw BVB put seven of his 14 shots on target.

Sporting Lisbon 1-5 Ajax

All five Ajax goals came from ex-Premier League players, four of them from West Ham washout Sebastien Haller in a pummeling of Sporting CP.

Lisbon’s only goal was a Paulinho marker in the 33rd minute that briefly had the score at 2-1. Antony assisted two of Ajax’s goals.

Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Cristiano had more luck than Cristiano Ronaldo on opening day, the Sheriff winger setting up two goals in a famous win that will have the Moldovan side dreaming of the knockout rounds (or at least third place and Europa League).

Sheriff only had 25 percent of the ball and 11 of the game’s 31 shots but goals matter the most, don’t they? A trip to the Bernabeu is next.

Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

Eduardo Camavinga continues to impress in his early days with Madrid, and he’s credited with the assist on Rodrygo’s 89th minute winner.

There are five games left for Real, but Carlo Ancelotti will feel like he just took the toughest three points in the group and will be set for the knockout rounds.

RODRYGO IN THE 90TH MINUTE FOR REAL MADRID 😱 pic.twitter.com/UNPYclusZZ — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021

