Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool ‘carried away by own football’ in brief lapse

Liverpool’s sterling performance over the first 40 and last 45 minutes against AC Milan at Anfield on Wednesday almost went for nothing because of the five minutes they switched off.

Milan scored twice in three first-half minutes and nearly came away with a point in both teams Champions League group stage openers before Jordan Henderson’s terrific volley gave the Reds a 3-2 win.

And Jurgen Klopp said their good periods of play might’ve played a role in undoing their 1-0 lead (which also saw a missed penalty).

“We got carried away by our own football,” Klopp said. “We didn’t keep it simple anymore, offensively and defensively we were not organized anymore. When we are organized, Fabinho is incredible and he can pick up all the challenges we need him for. When the spaces are too big even he cannot solve it anymore. They played in between and scored two goals.”

That they did

Klopp also took a shot at teams who didn’t purchase Divock Origi this summer. The Belgian made a terrific play to set up Mohamed Salah’s equalizer.

“Divock played a superb game,” Klopp said. “People forget how good he is. It is difficult to get him in this team. We all thought in the summer offers would come but clearly people do not watch football enough.”

On the surface level that’s a weird flex, but remember that Klopp knows his players and their agents read his reaction after the game. He’s probably been telling Origi his value but now has told everyone else.

