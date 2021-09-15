Liverpool vs AC Milan final score: Henderson strikes gold in 3-2 win

By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Jordan Henderson’s sweet strike capped off a five-goal festival at Anfield as Liverpool came back to beat AC Milan 3-2 in both teams’ Champions League group stage openers on Wednesday.

AC Milan made the most of its limited chances at Anfield, and Mohamed Salah scored but also had a penalty saved in a three-goal first half.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Young Boys vs Man Utd ]

Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored for AC Milan, while a Fikayo Tomori own goal was joined by Salah and Henderson on the score sheet.

Liverpool deserved the win in a big way, but the three-minute lapse before halftime will give Jurgen Klopp something to think about in a game he rested Virgil van Dijk and started Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the heart of the back line.

More Champions League

Man City v RB Leipzig
Man City vs RB Leipzig final score: Grealish outdoes visitors
Champions League
UEFA Champions League schedule, Live! How to watch, odds, stream
Solskjaer
Solskjaer: Manchester United ‘will handle’ loss; Maguire labels...

Liverpool vs AC Milan final score, stats, results

Final score: Liverpool 3, AC Milan 2

Goals scored: Liverpool (Tomori o.g. 9′, Salah 48′, Henderson 69′), Milan (Rebic 42′, Diaz 44′)

Shots: Liverpool 23, AC Milan 7

Shots on target: Liverpool 8, Milan 4

Possession: Liverpool, 61%

Liverpool vs AC Milan

The Reds were dynamic out of the gate and had the visitors under tremendous pressure, taking the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold worked a 1-2 and danced into the box to smash a shot off a sliding defender and past a splayed Mike Maignan.

The Milan keeper got his moment to shine minutes later when he got low to stymy Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Milan then rattled the Reds with a pair of goals in three minutes, Ante Rebic whistling a shot underneath a diving Alisson in the 42nd minute before ex-Man City man Brahim Diaz put the Rossoneri ahead in the 44th.

Liverpool didn’t need long to implement the halftime adjustments, as Divock Origi and Fabinho set up a Salah goal. Origi’s service for the Egyptian was especially pleasing on the eye.

The Reds got the lead through Henderson, who was perched atop the 18 to volley a partial clearance of a corner kick past Maignan.

It was such a sweet low strike, zipping off the turf to give Liverpool a thoroughly-deserved win.

More Liverpool news

Pascal Struijk
Pascal Struijk red card upheld after appeal
Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 4
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool’s rising star Harvey Elliott to undergo surgery