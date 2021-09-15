Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jordan Henderson’s sweet strike capped off a five-goal festival at Anfield as Liverpool came back to beat AC Milan 3-2 in both teams’ Champions League group stage openers on Wednesday.

AC Milan made the most of its limited chances at Anfield, and Mohamed Salah scored but also had a penalty saved in a three-goal first half.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Young Boys vs Man Utd ]

Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored for AC Milan, while a Fikayo Tomori own goal was joined by Salah and Henderson on the score sheet.

Liverpool deserved the win in a big way, but the three-minute lapse before halftime will give Jurgen Klopp something to think about in a game he rested Virgil van Dijk and started Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the heart of the back line.

Liverpool vs AC Milan final score, stats, results

Final score: Liverpool 3, AC Milan 2

Goals scored: Liverpool (Tomori o.g. 9′, Salah 48′, Henderson 69′), Milan (Rebic 42′, Diaz 44′)

Shots: Liverpool 23, AC Milan 7

Shots on target: Liverpool 8, Milan 4

Possession: Liverpool, 61%

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES. MILAN HAVE STUNNED ANFIELD. 💥 pic.twitter.com/P4D5pB4QyZ — UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021

Liverpool vs AC Milan

The Reds were dynamic out of the gate and had the visitors under tremendous pressure, taking the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold worked a 1-2 and danced into the box to smash a shot off a sliding defender and past a splayed Mike Maignan.

The Milan keeper got his moment to shine minutes later when he got low to stymy Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

Milan then rattled the Reds with a pair of goals in three minutes, Ante Rebic whistling a shot underneath a diving Alisson in the 42nd minute before ex-Man City man Brahim Diaz put the Rossoneri ahead in the 44th.

Liverpool didn’t need long to implement the halftime adjustments, as Divock Origi and Fabinho set up a Salah goal. Origi’s service for the Egyptian was especially pleasing on the eye.

The Reds got the lead through Henderson, who was perched atop the 18 to volley a partial clearance of a corner kick past Maignan.

It was such a sweet low strike, zipping off the turf to give Liverpool a thoroughly-deserved win.

Follow @NicholasMendola