Jordan Henderson’s sweet strike capped off a five-goal festival at Anfield as Liverpool came back to beat AC Milan 3-2 in both teams’ Champions League group stage openers on Wednesday.
AC Milan made the most of its limited chances at Anfield, and Mohamed Salah scored but also had a penalty saved in a three-goal first half.
Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz scored for AC Milan, while a Fikayo Tomori own goal was joined by Salah and Henderson on the score sheet.
Liverpool deserved the win in a big way, but the three-minute lapse before halftime will give Jurgen Klopp something to think about in a game he rested Virgil van Dijk and started Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the heart of the back line.
CAPTAIN FANTASTIC. JORDAN HENDERSON. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QmxKjJlRKB
— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
Liverpool vs AC Milan final score, stats, results
Final score: Liverpool 3, AC Milan 2
Goals scored: Liverpool (Tomori o.g. 9′, Salah 48′, Henderson 69′), Milan (Rebic 42′, Diaz 44′)
Shots: Liverpool 23, AC Milan 7
Shots on target: Liverpool 8, Milan 4
Possession: Liverpool, 61%
TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES. MILAN HAVE STUNNED ANFIELD. 💥 pic.twitter.com/P4D5pB4QyZ
— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
Liverpool vs AC Milan
The Reds were dynamic out of the gate and had the visitors under tremendous pressure, taking the lead when Trent Alexander-Arnold worked a 1-2 and danced into the box to smash a shot off a sliding defender and past a splayed Mike Maignan.
The Milan keeper got his moment to shine minutes later when he got low to stymy Mohamed Salah’s penalty.
Milan then rattled the Reds with a pair of goals in three minutes, Ante Rebic whistling a shot underneath a diving Alisson in the 42nd minute before ex-Man City man Brahim Diaz put the Rossoneri ahead in the 44th.
MO SALAH. DENIED. ❌ pic.twitter.com/tvooxXz81w
— UCL on Paramount+ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 15, 2021
Liverpool didn’t need long to implement the halftime adjustments, as Divock Origi and Fabinho set up a Salah goal. Origi’s service for the Egyptian was especially pleasing on the eye.
The Reds got the lead through Henderson, who was perched atop the 18 to volley a partial clearance of a corner kick past Maignan.
It was such a sweet low strike, zipping off the turf to give Liverpool a thoroughly-deserved win.