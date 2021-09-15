Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The red card handed to Pascal Struijk has been upheld, as Leeds United’s appeal was rejected by the English FA.

Struijk was sent off for a tackle on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott on Sunday which resulted in a serious ankle injury for the youngster.

Referee Craig Pawson showed Pascal Struijk, 22, a straight red card on the pitch and Leeds appealed the decision.

Struijk will now be suspended for the next three games, as he will miss the game against Newcastle this Friday, League Cup game against Fulham next week and the game against West Ham on Sept. 25.

Harvey Elliott supports Struijk

18-year-old Elliott has undergone surgery on his ankle injury and it is believed he will play again this season.

The strength of the tackle was hefty but many believe that the tackle wasn’t worthy of a yellow card, let alone a yellow card.

Harvey Elliott himself showed his support for Struijk and revealed he did not agree with the decision to send him off.

“Sorry about this Pascal – I think it’s wrong! But it’ll soon blow over brother and you’ll be back in no time smashing it again. Keep positive,” Elliott said.

