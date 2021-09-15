Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our fourth player Power Rankings of the 2021-22 season have arrived, as plenty of superstars have got off to a flying start in the campaign.

Simply put: it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool dominate our player Power Rankings after some impressive wins, as plenty of the big boys put down a marker early in the season.

With the likes of Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden all still working towards full fitness, plus Cristiano Ronaldo now in the mix, plenty more stars will be included in this list in the weeks to come.

There were also some new stars who shone and with so many amazing goals, wins and comebacks, this is going to be one heck of a season. Add to that the fact that fans are now back in full Premier League stadiums, this is what it is all about.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 4

1. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) – Up 6

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) – New entry

3. Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) – Down 1

4. Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) – New entry

5. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Up 9

6. Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) – New entry

7. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) – Down 3

8. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Even

9. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – New entry

10. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even

11. Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) – Down 2

12. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – New entry

13. Andros Townsend (Everton) – New entry

14. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – Down 1

15. Demarai Gray (Everton) – Even

16. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry

17. David de Gea (Man United) – Down 12

18. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – New entry

19. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry

20. Jack Grealish (Man City) – Down 2

Follow @JPW_NBCSports