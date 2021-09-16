Burnley vs Arsenal is an intriguing clash at Turf Moor on Saturday (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Clarets and Gunners lock horns after slow starts to the current season.

Sean Dyche has just signed a new four year contract at Burnley, as the long-time Clarets boss is going nowhere. After a slow start to the season which has seen Burnley pick up just one point from their opening four games so far, this was the boost they needed as continuity has been key for the Lancashire side since 2012 when Dyche arrived. He is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League.

As for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, they finally got a win under their belt last time out against Norwich. It wasn’t pretty but plenty of new signings showed up and Arteta will be hoping that Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard will go from strength to strength. After plenty of injury and illness issues, Arsenal are close to full fitness and Arteta’s boys must now kick on and win games they’re expected to.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Arsenal

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start... Manchester City vs Southampton: How to watch, live stream, TV, odds, team... Aston Villa vs Everton: How to watch, start time, live stream link, odds,...

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

Sean Dyche confirmed that new signing Maxwell Cornet is available to play, while Nathan Collins is also fit and available. Connor Roberts is also fit, while Kevin Long and Dale Stephens are out but progressing towards full fitness.

Arsenal team news, injuries

Granit Xhaka is suspended after his red card at Manchester City last time out. Thomas Partey should be fit to start, while Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding are nursing small knocks and may miss out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Burnley are the underdogs at +275 but Arsenal are priced at +100 to win. That is a pretty good price for the Gunners. The draw is +235.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

I’m going to go for an Arsenal win here. Mikel Arteta’s side seem to have turned a corner in terms of the players they have available and they have gained confidence from the win against Norwich. Burnley 1-3 Arsenal.

How to watch Burnley vs Arsenal live, stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday