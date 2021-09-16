Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Europa League group stage is here, as the competition has been revamped for the 2021-22 season and there are mouthwatering ties galore.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

After the creation of the Europa Conference League (a third-tier competition which sits underneath the Champions League and Europa League which Tottenham are playing in) there are now 32 teams in the Europa League group stage instead of 48.

That means that the quality is even more concentrated and some huge clubs are in the Europa League group stage this season, including Galatasaray, Lazio, Lyon, Monaco, Napoli, Fenerbahce, Olympiacos, Rangers, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, to name just a few of the leading contenders.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League clubs Leicester City and West Ham United qualified for the group stage of the Europa League, as both Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes have their sights set on a deep run in the competition.

Below you will find everything you need to know about the Europa League for the 2021-22 season, and also details on Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League

Date: Week 1 – Thursday, September 16

How to watch: Paramount+

Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com

Europa League schedule, Week 1

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Antwerp vs Olympiakos

Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros

BayArena

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Brondby vs Sparta Praha

Brondby Stadion

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Celtic vs Real Betis

Benito Villamarín

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Crvena Zvezda vs Sporting Braga

Stadion Rajko Mitic

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United

Stadion Maksimir

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce

Deutsche Bank Park

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Galatasaray vs Lazio

Turk Telekom Stadyumu

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Genk vs Rapid Wien

Allianz Stadion

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Wed Sep 15 10:30 AM ET

Legia Warszawa 1-0 Spartak Moskva

Otkrytiye Arena

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Leicester City vs Napoli

King Power Stadium

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Lokomotiv Moskva vs Olympique Marseille

RZD Arena

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Ludogorets vs Midtjylland

MCH Arena

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Monaco vs Sturm Graz

Stade Louis II

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Olympique Lyonnais vs Rangers

Ibrox Stadium

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

PSV vs Real Sociedad

Philips Stadion

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 Thu. 16

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Wed Sep 15 10:30 AM ET

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET

Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET

Europa Conference League – Week 1 (Premier League focus)

Rennes vs Tottenham

Predictions

Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 West Ham

Leicester City 2-2 Napoli

Rapid Vienna 1-2 Genk

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Ferencvaros

Midtjylland 3-0 Ludogorets

Real Betis 2-1 Celtic

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Marseille

Galatasaray 1-1 Lazio

Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Braga

PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Real Sociedad

Olympiacos 2-0 Royal Antwerp

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Fenerbahce

Brondby 2-1 Sparta Prague

Rangers 1-2 Lyon

Monaco 3-1 Sturm Graz

