The Europa League group stage is here, as the competition has been revamped for the 2021-22 season and there are mouthwatering ties galore.
After the creation of the Europa Conference League (a third-tier competition which sits underneath the Champions League and Europa League which Tottenham are playing in) there are now 32 teams in the Europa League group stage instead of 48.
That means that the quality is even more concentrated and some huge clubs are in the Europa League group stage this season, including Galatasaray, Lazio, Lyon, Monaco, Napoli, Fenerbahce, Olympiacos, Rangers, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen, to name just a few of the leading contenders.
Premier League clubs Leicester City and West Ham United qualified for the group stage of the Europa League, as both Brendan Rodgers and David Moyes have their sights set on a deep run in the competition.
Below you will find everything you need to know about the Europa League for the 2021-22 season, and also details on Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.
How to watch, stream Europa League, Conference League
Date: Week 1 – Thursday, September 16
How to watch: Paramount+
Live updates: UEL here at NBCSports.com
Europa League schedule, Week 1
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Antwerp vs Olympiakos
Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros
BayArena
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Brondby vs Sparta Praha
Brondby Stadion
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Celtic vs Real Betis
Benito Villamarín
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Crvena Zvezda vs Sporting Braga
Stadion Rajko Mitic
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Dinamo Zagreb vs West Ham United
Stadion Maksimir
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Fenerbahce
Deutsche Bank Park
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Ferencvaros vs Bayer Leverkusen
BayArena
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Galatasaray vs Lazio
Turk Telekom Stadyumu
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Genk vs Rapid Wien
Allianz Stadion
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Wed Sep 15 10:30 AM ET
Legia Warszawa 1-0 Spartak Moskva
Otkrytiye Arena
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Leicester City vs Napoli
King Power Stadium
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Lokomotiv Moskva vs Olympique Marseille
RZD Arena
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Ludogorets vs Midtjylland
MCH Arena
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Monaco vs Sturm Graz
Stade Louis II
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Olympiakos Piraeus vs Antwerp
Stadio Georgios Karaiskaki
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Olympique Lyonnais vs Rangers
Ibrox Stadium
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Olympique Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moskva
RZD Arena
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
PSV vs Real Sociedad
Philips Stadion
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Rapid Wien vs Genk
Allianz Stadion
Thu Sep 16 Thu. 16
Real Betis vs Celtic
Benito Villamarín
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Wed Sep 15 10:30 AM ET
Spartak Moskva vs Legia Warszawa
Otkrytiye Arena
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Sporting Braga vs Crvena Zvezda
Stadion Rajko Mitic
Thu Sep 16 3:00 PM ET
Sturm Graz vs Monaco
Stade Louis II
Thu Sep 16 12:45 PM ET
Europa Conference League – Week 1 (Premier League focus)
Rennes vs Tottenham
Predictions
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 West Ham
Leicester City 2-2 Napoli
Rapid Vienna 1-2 Genk
Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Ferencvaros
Midtjylland 3-0 Ludogorets
Real Betis 2-1 Celtic
Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Marseille
Galatasaray 1-1 Lazio
Red Star Belgrade 2-1 Braga
PSV Eindhoven 1-2 Real Sociedad
Olympiacos 2-0 Royal Antwerp
Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Fenerbahce
Brondby 2-1 Sparta Prague
Rangers 1-2 Lyon
Monaco 3-1 Sturm Graz