Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: The Reds will look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they host the upstart Eagles at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side has taken three wins and a draw from its first four games in the Premier League, as the four-way battle between themselves, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea is already well underway. Heading into matchweek 5, the four title contenders are all in the top-five already (Everton have snuck their way into 4th), and it’s been easy to see why Liverpool are among them. Virgil van Dijk’s remarkable return to form following his torn ACL has righted many of the wrongs which plagues Liverpool in their title defense a season ago. The defense is better for obvious reasons, but his mere presence changes the way the Reds attack through pressing and aggressive ball-winning, knowing the world’s best center back — effectively, a human eraser — will cover half the field against multiple attackers if you’re unsuccessful. Liverpool look every bit as good, albeit very early on, as their title-winning 2019-20 team.

Crystal Palace pulled of the upset of matchweek 4 when they beat Tottenham, who entered last weekend with the Premier League’s only remaining 100-percent record. All three goals came after Tottenham were reduced to 10 men, and all after the 75th minute as the game unraveled quickly right in Spurs’ hands. Odsonne Edouard made his Crystal Palace debut and scored two goals as a second-half substitute. Have Palace finally found a consistent goal threat around whom Patrick Vieira can build an attack?

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Crystal Palace this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Divock Origi (thigh), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Roberto Firmino (hamstring)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-500) | Crystal Palace (+1200) | Draw (+550)

Prediction

As much as Crystal Palace deserved the victory over Tottenham, facing Liverpool will be another step (or two) up for a side that experienced massive turnover in the offseason. Things are coming together more quickly than some expected for Palace, but it’s still early days with lots left to work out, and no one preys on those lingering weaknesses quite like Saturday’s opponent. Liverpool 4-1 Crystal Palace.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

