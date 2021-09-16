Norwich vs Watford: A pair of likely relegation-threatened sides are set to meet in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

The Canaries are still searching for their first points of the season as they head into matchweek 5, putting them at the very bottom of the Premier League table as the only side yet to win a point. Of course, Norwich’s opening fixtures could have hardly been more difficult for any side, let alone one just coming back up to the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal — three of the Premier League’s richest sides, plus the side that has most consistently broken up the big-six reign on the merit of their on-field play. Simply put, it’s hardly a surprise they are where they are.

Promoted life has been marginally better for Watford, who beat Aston Villa on the opening day but haven’t scored a goal or picked up a point in three games since. Defeats to Brighton, Tottenham and Wolves have dropped the Hornets down to 15th in the table, ahead of Arsenal on goal differential.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Watford this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (hamstring), Bali Mumba (knee), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Dimitris Giannoulis (back)

Watford team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Kiko Femenia (undisclosed), Ben Foster (thigh), Dan Gosling (illness)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Norwich (+115) | Watford (+235) | Draw (+230)

Prediction

Both sides will (hopefully) be emboldened by the rare equal playing field, which causes them to throw numbers forward in attack as they chase goals at both ends of the field. Hopefully. Norwich 2-2 Watford.

How to watch Norwich vs Watford, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

