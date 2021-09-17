Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Friday could be a tiebreaker in the all-time series between Newcastle and Leeds, which stands at 39-18-39 in 96 matches all-time heading into Friday’s encounter at St. James’ Park (start time 3pm ET Friday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A win for the Magpies, however, would be a feather in Steve Bruce’s cap considering he was outfoxed by Marcelo Bielsa twice last season: 5-2 at Elland Road and 2-1 at home.

Bielsa will be favored to win again on Friday, if only because it’s improbable to predict which Newcastle will show up on a given matchday. Otherwise, Leeds has struggled almost as much as Newcastle, with two points through four matches to the Magpies’ one.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Leeds United.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

Martin Dubravka is still not ready to return and the same is true for midfield menace Jonjo Shelvey. Ryan Fraser could be back from an ankle injury while Joe Willock and Javi Manquillo are question marks after suffering knocks. Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, and Callum Wilson appear less likely than Willock and Manquillo, while Elliott Anderson’s return remains slow in arriving for Steve Bruce.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

Leeds will not have Pascal Struijk after an appeal of his red card for a harsh tackle on Harvey Elliott was rejected by the English FA. Robin Kock, Diego Llorente, and Adam Forshaw remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Even with the boost of St. James’ Park, Newcastle pays more for a win than Leeds. A Magpies win delivers +200 while a Leeds win clocks in at +125. A draw is the least likely, so to stake, at +250.

Prediction

Right now it feels silly to expect a win from Newcastle in almost any game but Leeds has lost a bit of luster itself in losing the xG battle in all four of its matches, thrice held under 1.00 xG. We bet both will score. Newcastle 1-1 Leeds United

How to watch Newcastle vs Leeds United stream and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Friday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream Link: Online via NBCSports.com

