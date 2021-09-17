Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle vs Leeds: Raphinha and Allan Saint-Maximin traded sensational first-half goals as their sides played to a 1-1 draw at St. James’ Park on Friday.

Raphinha opened the scoring after 13 minutes, but Saint-Maximin hit back with a fantastic solo effort just before halftime. The draw makes point no. 2 of the season for Newcastle, while Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa now have three and remain winless with reports of growing discontent inside the club (more below).

Newcastle vs Leeds final score, stats, results

Goals scored: Newcastle 1 (Saint-Maximin 44′); Leeds 1 (Raphinha 13′)

Shots: Newcastle 17, Leeds 21

Shots on target: Newcastle 7, Leeds 9

Possession: Newcastle 36%, Leeds 64%

3 things we learned, Newcastle vs Leeds

1. Bielsa, Bruce let the boys go for it: For all of the possession Leeds had in the first half (65 percent), Newcastle were hardly pinned in their own end and the Magpies were a consistent threat on the counter-attack with Saint-Maximin receiving plenty of support from Joelinton and Miguel Almiron. On paper, the pieces to be a decent attacking team are in place for Newcastle, it’s simply a matter of Steve Bruce giving them the green light to be brilliant (or to not be).

2. Fiction building between Leeds, Bielsa? Say it ain’t so, Marcelo.

3. Second half even better from Newcastle: Leeds were far more hesitant to risk leaving themselves exposed defensively in the second half, but that only positively affected Newcastle’s game plan once they started winning the ball back 10-15 yards higher up the field. Saint-Maximin was must-see every time he touched the ball and reminded everyone just how special he is on his day. It’s a good point for Newcastle because it is a point, but anytime they can realistically say they were the better side (even narrowly so) they really need to be winning instead.

Man of the Match: Raphinha – It was a toss-up between Raphinha and Saint-Maximin, the goal-scorers, but the Brazilian takes in the end based on the sheer volume of attacks spearheaded by Raphinha’s brilliance. Same quality from Saint-Max, but the volume was lacking.

Newcastle vs Leeds recap, highlights

Leeds take the lead, Raphinha gets the goal (video)

Raphinha whipped the ball into the box in such a way that it didn’t require a touch to bulge the back of the net. Fortunately for Leeds, no one could (or wanted to) get a touch, with Karl Darlow stuck between two minds and rooted in place.

Allan Saint-Maximin goes it alone for equalizing goal (video)

Saint-Maximin got the ball from Joelinton with two defenders within arm’s reach and a full recovered Leeds spine all in place, and it simply did not matter. Saint-Max weaved his way past purple shirt after purple shirt, until the slightest glimpse of goal presented itself (above video).

