Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Elneny (hamstring), Rob Holding (knee) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (travel restrictions)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Gross (COVID-19), Aaron Connolly (buttock) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (fitness), Adam Webster (hamstring), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed), Dan Burn (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Collins (undisclosed) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (fitness) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Forshaw (fitness) | OUT: Pascal Struijk (suspension), Diego Llorente (undisclosed), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (suspension)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Divock Origi (thigh), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (COVID-19) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (groin), John Stones (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (fitness), Scott McTominay (groin), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh), Alex Telles (ankle)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonjo Shelvey (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (hamstring), Bali Mumba (knee), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Dimitris Giannoulis (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (calf), Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Eric Dier (thigh), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (suspension)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Kiko Femenia (undisclosed), Ben Foster (thigh), Dan Gosling (illness)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee) | OUT: Michail Antonio (suspension)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)

Follow @AndyEdMLS