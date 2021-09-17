Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Elneny (hamstring), Rob Holding (knee) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (travel restrictions)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Gross (COVID-19), Aaron Connolly (buttock) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (fitness), Adam Webster (hamstring), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed), Dan Burn (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Collins (undisclosed) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (fitness) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Fabian Delph (shoulder)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Adam Forshaw (fitness) | OUT: Pascal Struijk (suspension), Diego Llorente (undisclosed), Robin Koch (pelvis)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (suspension)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Divock Origi (thigh), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (COVID-19) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (groin), John Stones (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (fitness), Scott McTominay (groin), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh), Alex Telles (ankle)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jonjo Shelvey (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)
Norwich injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (hamstring), Bali Mumba (knee), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Dimitris Giannoulis (back)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (calf), Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Eric Dier (thigh), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (suspension)
Watford injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Kiko Femenia (undisclosed), Ben Foster (thigh), Dan Gosling (illness)
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee) | OUT: Michail Antonio (suspension)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)