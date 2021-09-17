Premier League injury report, 2021-22 season

By Andy EdwardsSep 17, 2021, 7:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable due to injury for the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or taking additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Elneny (hamstring), Rob Holding (knee) | OUT: Granit Xhaka (travel restrictions)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Trezeguet (knee), Keinan Davis (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Josh Dasilva (hip), Mads Sorensen (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Gross (COVID-19), Aaron Connolly (buttock) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (fitness), Adam Webster (hamstring), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed), Dan Burn (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Collins (undisclosed) | OUT: Connor Roberts (groin), Kevin Long (calf), Dale Stephens (ankle)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle)

More Chelsea news

Tottenham vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs Chelsea: How to watch, stream live, TV, team news, start time,...
Tuchel
Tuchel heaps praise on Chelsea’s Lukaku, ‘the profile we were...
Chelsea vs Zenit
Chelsea vs Zenit final score: Three things learned as Lukaku leads Blues

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Eberechi Eze (achilles), Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (fitness) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Fabian Delph (shoulder)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Adam Forshaw (fitness) | OUT: Pascal Struijk (suspension), Diego Llorente (undisclosed), Robin Koch (pelvis)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (ankle) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (suspension)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (hamstring), Divock Origi (thigh), Neco Williams (foot) | OUT: Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Zack Steffen (COVID-19) | OUT: Aymeric Laporte (groin), John Stones (undisclosed), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (fitness), Scott McTominay (groin), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh), Alex Telles (ankle)

More Man Utd news

Solskjaer
Solskjaer: Manchester United ‘will handle’ loss; Maguire labels...
Young Boys vs Manchester United
Young Boys vs Manchester United final score: Undone by an American
BSC Young Boys v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League
WATCH: Ronaldo’s 1st Man United Champions League goal since 2009

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonjo Shelvey (calf) | OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Martin Dubravka (ankle), Paul Dummett (calf)

Norwich injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Josh Sargent (hamstring), Bali Mumba (knee), Przemyslaw Placheta (COVID-19) | OUT: Sam Byram (thigh), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle), Dimitris Giannoulis (back)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Theo Walcott (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee) | OUT: Stuart Armstrong (calf)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (calf), Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Eric Dier (thigh), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (suspension)

Watford injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (knee), Kiko Femenia (undisclosed), Ben Foster (thigh), Dan Gosling (illness)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee) | OUT: Michail Antonio (suspension)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Pedro Neto (knee), Jonny (knee), Hugo Bueno (hamstring)