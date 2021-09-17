Premier League odds for the fifth matchweek season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.
Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is here and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams coping with players coming back late from international duty.
The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 5 with so many intriguing games and big clashes with Tottenham vs Chelsea, Liverpool vs Crystal Palace and West Ham vs Manchester United taking center stage.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.
PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Burnley 1-3 Arsenal
Newcastle 0-2 Leeds
Man City 4-1 Southampton
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Wolves 2-1 Brentford
Liverpool 2-1 Crystal Palace
Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Norwich 1-2 Watford
Aston Villa 2-3 Everton
West Ham 2-2 Man United
PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet
Friday, September 17: (+200) Newcastle v. Leeds (+120). Draw: +255
Saturday, September 18: (-115) Wolves v. Brentford (+360). Draw: +220
Saturday, September 18: (-667) Man City v. Southampton (+1600). Draw: +700
Saturday, September 18: (+115) Norwich City v. Watford (+235). Draw: +230
Saturday, September 18: (+275) Burnley v. Arsenal (-103). Draw: +240
Saturday, September 18: (-500) Liverpool v. Crystal Palace (+1200). Draw: +550
Saturday, September 18: (+135) Aston Villa v. Everton (+200). Draw: +225
Sunday, September 19: (+325) West Ham v. Man United (-130). Draw: +275
Sunday, September 19: (+165) Brighton v. Leicester (+170). Draw: +215
Sunday, September 19: (+340) Tottenham v. Chelsea (-130). Draw: +265