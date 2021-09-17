West Ham vs Manchester United: The return of Cristiano Ronaldo has Red Devils fans dreaming of Premier League glory ahead of their London Stadium visit on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

WEST HAM vs MANCHESTER UNITED STREAM LIVE

Ronaldo marked his second Manchester United debut with a pair of goals in the Red Devils’s 4-1 drubbing of Newcastle United, followed by another goal in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat to Young Boys. With Marcus Rashford (shoulder) out for the foreseeable future and Edinson Cavani only just achieving full fitness after a late return from international duty, a massive void had suddenly formed in the Manchester United squad as the season began. Perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recognized the need, or perhaps Manchester United backed into the signing through no brilliant plotting of their own. Whatever the truth is, Ronaldo’s return appears to have been well-timed for him to hit the ground running.

West Ham are also unbeaten to start the Premier League season, two points back of Manchester United with a 2W-2D-0L record. David Moyes’ men will be without Michail Antonio (suspension) on Sunday, taking with him 40 percent of the Hammers’ goal production this season (4 of 10). On the plus side, West Ham kept their first clean sheet of the campaign in their scoreless draw with Southampton after uncharacteristically conceding five goals in their first three games.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Manchester United this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Winston Reid (knee) | OUT: Michail Antonio (suspension)

Manchester United team news, injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Edinson Cavani (fitness), Scott McTominay (groin), Phil Jones (knee) | OUT: Marcus Rashford (shoulder), Amad Diallo (thigh), Alex Telles (ankle)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham (+340) | Manchester United (-134) | Draw (+275)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

West Ham won’t be quite as bold to throw numbers forward the way they did before the international break, even though that might just be the key to frustrating and ultimately taking down Manchester United. For all of the money spent on shiny new players, defensive midfield is a still a worrying spot without any semblance of pace or turn of direction behind them. It’s up to you, Moyes-y. West Ham 1-2 Manchester United.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester United, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS