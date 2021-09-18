Brighton vs Leicester: The Seagulls are flying high and hoping to keep the good times rolling when they host the Foxes at the Amex Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

BRIGHTON vs LEICESTER STREAM LIVE

Brighton began with back-to-backs victories over Burnley and Watford before a setback at the hands of Everton, but they returned from the international break and beat Brentford 1-0 thanks to a 90th-minute goal from Leandro Trossard. Graham Potter’s side sits 6th in the Premier League table ahead of matchweek 5.

As for Leicester, early-season results have been a bit trickier with wins over Wolves and Norwich, but losses to West Ham United and Manchester City shortly thereafter. Brendan Rodgers’ side has struggled with availability as well, with Wesley Fofana (broken leg) expected to be out until sometime after the new year and key summer signings Patson Daka and Boubakary Soumare having played a combined 63 minutes through four games.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Leicester this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Gross (COVID-19), Aaron Connolly (buttock) | OUT: Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Jurgen Locadia (fitness), Adam Webster (thigh), Enock Mwepu (undisclosed), Dan Burn (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ayoze Perez (suspension)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton (+165) | Leicester (+170) | Draw (+215)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Brighton managed to pick up right where they left off last season — free-flowing possession (58.3 percent of it on average, 2nd-most in the Premier League behind Man City) from a side seemingly unafraid of over-extending themselves in attack — only with slightly better luck in front of goal. Leicester have been anything but sure-handed at the back, making this one more than winnable for Brighton. Brighton 2-1 Leicester.

How to watch Brighton vs Leicester, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 9 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS