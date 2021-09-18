Bundesliga: Sane’s sensational free kick one of 7 goals for Bayern (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Did midweek Champions League action cause any surprises in Germany?

Yes, but not in the way you’re thinking…

Bayern Munich buried Bochum 7-0 on Saturday after its Tuesday beatdown of Barcelona, while RB Leipzig’s stumbling to a 1-1 draw at Koln looks more an indicator of form than weariness.

Here’s what you missed in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum

No let-up from Julian Nagelsmann here. Not even relatively speaking.

Joshua Kimmich scored twice and Leroy Sane had a goal and two assists in a complete demolition of Bochum.

The visitors had just 30 percent of the ball and did not put any of their five shots on target.

As for the hosts, Bayern put 15 shots on target and was credited with 14 “big chances.” Nine of them were missed, so the score line may even be a little kind to Bochum.

An own goal joined Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on the score sheet, and Thomas Muller had a goal taken away by VAR.

Bayern goes atop the table until Wolfsburg plays Sunday.

This free kick from Leroy Sane 💥

Koln 1-1 RB Leipzig

How did Jesse Marsch’s men rebound from a 6-3 midweek loss at Manchester City? By conceding five less but also scoring two fewer goals than managed against the Premier League champions.

Anthony Modeste put the hosts ahead just after halftime and Emil Forsberg had a goal taken away by VAR before Leipzig officially got on the board.

Hungarian star Dominik Szoboszlai set up Amadou Haidara in the 71st minute but a winner did not arrive even after American midfielder Tyler Adams entered the fold with five minutes to play in Cologne.

Bundesliga fixtures and results, Matchday 5

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Greuther Furth — Friday

Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum

Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Mainz 0-0 Freiburg

Arminia 0-0 Hoffenheim

Koln 1-1 RB Leipzig

Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30am ET Sunday

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin –11:30am ET Sunday

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt — 1:30pm ET Sunday

