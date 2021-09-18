Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich’s quest for an astonishing 10th straight Bundesliga title with Julian Nagelsmann’s quest to start life In Bavaria with yet another Bayern title somewhat spoiled by 18-year-old American defender Joe Scally and Gladbach.

Now the rest of Germany has kicked off the 2021-22 schedule with renewed hope that they can be the ones to spoil Bayern’s party.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in the USA ]

The 2021-22 Bundesliga schedule is rolling and it will not end until Saturday, May 14, when Bayern Munich take on Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig visit Arminia Bielefeld, and Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin.

The title race should be decided among three of those sides, but keep an eye out for a surprise entrant that comes out of the starting blocks red-hot.

Click here for match odds on the Bundesliga and beyond from our official sports betting partner PointsBet, as there will be plenty of selections to make each week with game lines and more available via NBC Sports Bet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

2021-22 Bundesliga standings, table

2021-22 Bundesliga schedule, fixture list

Matchday 1

Borussia Monchengladbach 1-1 Bayern Munich

Arminia Bielefeld 0-0 Freiburg

Augsburg 0-4 Hoffenheim

Stuttgart 5-1 Greuther Fuerth

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Wolfsburg 1-0 Bochum

Borussia Dortmund 5-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 1-0 RB Leipzig

Koln 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Matchday 2

RB Leipzig 4-0 Stuttgart

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Augsburg

Greuther Furth 1-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Bochum 2-0 Mainz

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Wolfsburg

Freiburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin — 9:30am ET Sunday

Bayern Munich v Koln — 11:30am ET Sunday

Matchday 3

Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Hoffenheim

Koln 2-1 Bochum

Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Augsburg 1-4 Bayer Leverkusen

Mainz 3-0 Greuther Fuerth

Stuttgart 2-3 Freiburg

Bayern Munich 5-0 Hertha Berlin

Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach

Wolfsburg 1-0 RB Leipzig

Matchday 4

Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin 0-0 Augsburg

Freiburg 1-1 Koln

Greuther Furth 0-2 Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim 0-2 Mainz

RB Leipzig 1-4 Bayern Munich

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Stuttgart

Bochum 1-3 Hertha Berlin

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Arminia Bielefeld

Matchday 5 — Sept. 17-19

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Greuther Furth — Friday

Bayern Munich 7-0 Bochum

Augsburg 1-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Mainz 0-0 Freiburg

Arminia 0-0 Hoffenheim

Koln 1-1 RB Leipzig

Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30am ET Sunday

Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin –11:30am ET Sunday

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt — 1:30pm ET Sunday

How to watch, stream Bundesliga in the USA

How to watch: ESPN

Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Matchday 6 — Sept. 24-26

Greuther Furth v Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim v Wolfsburg

Union Berlin v Arminia Bielefeld

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt v Koln

Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Bochum v Stuttgart

Freiburg v Augsburg

Matchday 7 — Oct. 1-3

Koln v Greuther Furth

Hertha Berlin v Freiburg

Stuttgart v Hoffenheim

Wolfsburg v Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

RB Leipzig v Bochum

Mainz v Union Berlin

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Arminia Bielefeld v Bayer Leverkusen

Follow @AndyEdMLS