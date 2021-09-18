Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Southampton looks set to be a one-sided clash on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium (start time 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) as Pep Guardiola’s boys continue to click through the gears early in the season.

Following their 6-3 UEFA Champions League win against RB Leipzig in midweek, Guardiola called on City’s fans to pack the Etihad Stadium for this clash against the Saints. That was in response to a low attendance for their Champions League group stage opener. Since then Man City’s fans have hit out at Pep, who stood his ground and said he would not apologize for his comments. Watch this space, and the size of the crowd.

As for Southampton, well, they are doing better than expected this season. They’ve drawn three of their first four games, including positive results at home against Manchester United and West Ham. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl knows that his team need to start winning games and new boys Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja will be key to scoring the goals to lead them to victory.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Southampton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news Transfer news: Paul Pogba could make Juventus return WATCH: Odegaard free kick cuts Burnley with inch-perfect precision Liverpool vs Crystal Palace, live! How to watch, stream, TV, team news, start...

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

Manchester City have a few issues when it comes to injuries and absentees. Benjamin Mendy is suspended, while Zack Steffen is still missing after a positive COVID-19 test. John Stones is out with a knock, Aymeric Laporte has a groin issue and Liam Delap is also out.

Your City XI to face the Saints! ⬇️ XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho (C), Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish SUBS | Carson, De Bruyne, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand ⚽️ @HaysWorldwide

🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/plPqb0PheW — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 18, 2021

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

The Saints will be without Stuart Armstrong, while Theo Walcott has been recovering from injury and is still out. Will Smallbone and Shane Long are back in training but aren’t on the bench.

🚨 Time for team news 🚨 Here's the #SaintsFC side that will be taking on #ManCity: pic.twitter.com/HfsdOYYsfy — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) September 18, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City are huge favorites to grab a win, as they’re priced at -667. As for Southampton, +1600 is their price for a win. +700 is the price for a draw.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Manchester City will win this, and it will probably be easy, but Southampton have gone toe-to-toe with them in the past. That will probably suit City, who are scoring so many goals and creating so many chances. Manchester City 4-1 Southampton.

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Follow @JPW_NBCSports