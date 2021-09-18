Norwich vs Watford: Ismaila Sarr scored twice to help the Hornets to a 3-1 away victory over the Canaries at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The victory gives Watford six points from their first five Premier League games this season, pushing them into the top half of the table for the time being. Norwich, meanwhile, are the last remaining side still in search of their first point.

Norwich vs Watford final score, stats, results

Goals scored: Norwich 1 (Pukki 35′), Watford 3 (Dennis 17′, Sarr 63′ 80′)

Shots: Norwich 12, Watford 12

Shots on target: Norwich 5, Watford 8

Possession: Norwich 48, Watford 52

3 things we learned, Norwich vs Watford

1. Sarr, Dennis a dangerous duo on the wings: Sarr and Dennis took each player’s goal tally to three and two on the season, respectively. The 23-year-olds have now scored five of Watford’s six goals this season. Watford should have better luck battling against relegation than a side — oh, let’s just use Norwich as an example — that relies so heavily upon one player, typically a poaching center forward, to keep them up. Sarr and Dennis affect the game in front of goal, as well as the 30 and 40 yards of the field which immediately precedes scoring chances.

2. Naive Norwich don’t do enough after the goal: Playing at home, Norwich grabbed their equalizer with 10 minutes to go in the first half and Daniel Farke didn’t encourage his side to push on and chase a second goal with even a little bit more enthusiasm than they started the game. Instead, they played like 1-1 would be a deeply satisfying result. Holding onto that scoreline for 55 minutes was a tougher task than the Canaries perhaps expected.

3. Watford settling into Premier League life: The summer arrival of Danny Rose, to go with PL veterans like Moussa Sissoko, Ben Foster and Tom Cleverley, has given Watford a level of leadership they simply didn’t have two seasons ago, when they were last in the Premier League. The same could be said for Norwich back then, just as it can still be said today.

Man of the Match: Ismaila Sarr – He’s a star.

Norwich vs Watford recap, highlights

Emmanuel Dennis heads Norwich ahead

None of the three Norwich defenders in the penalty area attacked the ball to head it away, so Dennis slipped between two of them and rose above both to power a header past Tim Krul for the opening goal. Completely avoidable for Norwich, and extremely lazy defending.

Teemu Pukki scores to make it 1-1

Mathias Normann played what is typically an innocuous ball in behind the Watford defense, but no one in a red shirt got a good jump on it. Pukki read it right and was in on goal with only Ben Foster to beat.

Ismaila Sarr slots home the winner for Watford

You might have thought that Norwich, based on the fact they were also in the EFL Championship a season again with Watford, would have been more aware that Sarr is Watford’s talisman and greatest goal threat. You would be incorrect.

Ismaila Sarr does it again for 3-1

A tragic clearance turned into a through ball and a shot for Joshua King, which turned into Sarr slotting the rebound through a sea of body parts for a bit of late insurance.

