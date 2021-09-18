Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Paul Pogba is always a key name in the transfer news columns, but that will intensify further over the next six months.

And these kind of comments from his agent Mino Raiola will see interest levels grow further too.

Paul Pogba, 28, is out of contract at Manchester United next summer and although some reports from our partners in the UK at Sky Sports suggest he could be keen to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, his agent has suggested otherwise.

Here’s what Raiola had to say when speaking to Rai Sport in Italy this week.

What has Raiola been saying?

“Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester (United) and see. For sure Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things. The possibility of returning to Juventus is there but it also depends on Juve.”

Should we be surprised by this? No. Not at all.

With Cristiano Ronaldo arriving at United amid much fanfare, the focus has been off Pogba in recent weeks.

But recent rumblings suggest that Pogba is happy that Ronaldo is back, plus he’s pleased with the additions of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. All of that suggests he could well sign a new contract at United.

However, the key factor here is Max Allegri.

He returned to Juventus as their manager over the summer and Allegri was the man who arguably got the best out of Pogba during his first stint at Juve. There’s a lot to be said for that, and the fact the French international feels at home in Turin.

How will this play out?

It seems likely that no decision will be made until late January, at the earliest, about Pogba’s future.

From January 1 he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English team. That means Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG and many others will be lining up to sign Pogba and offering him huge contracts.

In the current market where clubs are struggling financially, getting a star player like Pogba on a free transfer would be huge. Especially for Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Pogba, and his agent, know that. So, it would be silly for him not to see what other offers are out there in January and then speak with Manchester United about their offer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always revealed his admiration for Pogba and given that United continue to spend big, and the Ronaldo factor, perhaps Pogba will remain in Manchester.

He’s going to have options and right now, it seems like Pogba finally fits into the system and style of play at United. That hasn’t been the case for most of the last five years since he returned from Juve.

