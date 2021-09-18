Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Josh Sargent is still in a top-flight division, perhaps the deepest one ever, but his first start for Norwich City looked a lot like his work for Werder Bremen.

The Bundesliga giants asked Sargent to run his socks off up top and make life a bit easier for Milot Rashica and Co. when the ball was theirs.

Sargent did a lot of the same Saturday in Norwich’s loss to Watford, which leaves the Canaries at 0-5 on the season.

“It’s bittersweet,” Sargent said, via the BBC. “I’m very happy to make my debut. The team is frustrated, the fans are frustrated, we wanted to get the points. Very disappointed. It is what it is, we can’t lose focus, we can’t give up at all. We’ve got to be focused and get the points we need.”

Canaries boss Daniel Farke was very frustrated with the result.

He insists that 0-5 isn’t as big a setback as it seems, but admitted that Norwich expected all three points against the Hornets.

“This was you could say the first game we were expected to win,” Farke said, via Pink Un. “We haven’t and that is not good enough. But this was going to be a long road. And there will be setbacks.”

