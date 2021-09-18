Tottenham vs Chelsea: Spurs will look to bounce back from their first setback of the Premier League season when they host the unbeaten, title-contending Blues at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

TOTTENHAM vs CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Chelsea hammered Aston Villa last weekend to go four games unbeaten to start the season and keep themselves level on points with fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester United. Since then, Romelu Lukaku played the role of hero in the UEFA Champions League (he also scored twice against Villa and once again Arsenal on his Chelsea re-debut), furthering lifting spirits and hopes at Stamford Bridge that this year’s side could ultimately achieve something very special. Lukaku’s arrival and fast start have raised the ceiling immeasurably in three short weeks, with Tottenham simply the next name on his hit list.

Speaking of Spurs, the setback came in the form of a 3-0 hammering by Crystal Palace, ending Nuno Espirito Santo’s perfect Premier League start (and defensive record) as Tottenham boss rather abruptly. Tottenham finished the game with 10 men (the score was still 0-0 at the time of Japhet Tanganga’s red card), and Palace scored three times after the 75th minute. From top of the Premier League table, all the way down to 7th place and a goal differential of 0 — just like that.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineups (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Son Heung-min (calf), Steven Bergwijn (ankle), Eric Dier (thigh), Lucas Moura (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (knock), Oliver Skipp (groin) | OUT: Japhet Tanganga (suspension)

Chelsea team news, injuries

OUT: Christian Pulisic (ankle)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+340) | Chelsea (-130) | Draw (+265)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Both sides’ natural instinct is to be patient in defense as they wait for the opponent to over-extend themselves and leave an opening which can be counter-attacked. Sometimes, both sides agree to take turns racing end-to-end in a counter-attacking thriller; other times, the ball gets passed around the middle and defensive thirds while neither side budges an inch. The fact it’s Tottenham and Chelsea, two sides that routinely trade haymakers in epic battles, has us leaning (and hoping) for the former. Tottenham 2-3 Chelsea.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS