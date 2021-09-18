WATCH: Odegaard free kick cuts Burnley with inch-perfect precision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are powerful, unstoppable free kicks.

There are sensational, bending or swerving free kicks.

This, from Martin Odegaard, is a surgeon’s free kick.

The Norwegian star has given Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Burnley at Turf Moor with the sort of dead ball that will make Burnley — yes, even Burnley — reconsider its fouling plans.

Yes there’s power and of course more than a hint of movement, but this is technique and maybe even grace in action.

Arsenal could use another win and having Thomas Partey back sure is going to help things.

Goals like this will help a lot.

Follow @NicholasMendola