Wolves vs Brentford will be an intriguing tactical battle at Molineux on Saturday (start time 7:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as two teams who love to get on the front foot collide.

Bruno Lage got his first Premier League win as Wolves boss last time out, as they beat Watford comfortably to get their season off and running. Raul Jimenez has yet to score, but Wolves look dangerous in attack and pretty solid at the back. That’s a great combo and it looks like they’ll be just fine in the post-Nuno Espirito Santo era.

As for Brentford, they had plenty of chances against Brighton last time out but lost late on at home as Thomas Frank’s newly-promoted side were reminded of the harsh reality of life in the Premier League. That said, Brentford do have five points on the board from their first four games, so that’s pretty good going.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Brentford.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineups

Long-term absentees Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto remain out for Wolves, while Hugo Bueno is also out.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

Mads Sorensen and Josh DaSilva remain out injured with knee and hip injuries respectively.

🚨 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🚨 No changes for our trip to Molineux#BrentfordFC #WOLBRE pic.twitter.com/TYzr9xGM4l — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 18, 2021

Prediction

This will be a tight game between two well-organized teams who both like to press high. I’m going to go for a narrow Wolves win, but it could easily be a draw. Wolves 2-1 Brentford.

How to watch Wolves vs Brentford live, stream and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

