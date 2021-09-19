Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton vs Leicester was a topsy-turvy clash at the Amex, as the Seagulls held on for another tight win.

Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck had them cruising with a goal either side of half time, but Jamie Vardy pulled a goal back as Leicester went so close to grabbing a point late on.

The win leaves Graham Potter’s side with four victories from their first five games, as they sit on 12 points for the season.

Leicester have lost three of their first five games and after letting a two-goal lead slip versus Napoli in the Europa League on Thursday, this has not been a good week for Brendan Rodgers.

Brighton vs Leicester final score, stats

Brighton 2-1 Leicester

Goals scored: (Maupay 35′, Welbeck 50′; Vardy 61′)

Shots: Brighton 12, Leicester 14

Shots on target: Brighton 5, Leicester 3

Possession: Brighton 37, Leicester 63

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Leicester

1. Seagulls finding clinical edge: They have found a way to win tight games early in the season, and that was the only thing missing from Brighton last season. Graham Potter’s side look more streetwise this campaign and they have now won three games by a single-goal margin so far this season. They do have tougher fixtures coming up, but this is a superb start to the season for the 2020-21 expected goals kings…

2. Leicester’s slow start continues: The Foxes just haven’t got going yet. They don’t really look like themselves and even in their wins against Wolves and Norwich they looked shaky at the back. Perhaps that is down to the numerous defensive injuries they’ve had. Still, after winning the FA Cup at the end of last season and winning the Community Shield at the start of this season, confidence doesn’t appear to be flowing through this side. That is never usually a problem.

3. VAR does its job: Aside from the penalty decision for Southampton being reversed over the weekend, VAR had a very good time of things. It denied Leicester a late equalizer as Barnes was stood in Sanchez’s way, and that was the correct decision. Like Brighton, VAR continues to be a big winner early in the season.

Man of the Match: Neal Maupay – Caused so many problems, especially in the first half, and Brighton now look really dangerous in attack.

Brighton dominated the early proceedings as Neal Maupay was denied by a great Jannik Vestergaard block, then Solly March was denied by a good stop from Kasper Schmeichel.

Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard both went close too, as the Seagulls dominated the Foxes.

Finally Brighton broke through, as they were awarded a penalty for a handball on Vestergaard.

Leicester were furious as they felt Maupay fouled Vestergaard who then handled, but Maupay stepped up and slotted home calmly.

In the second half Brighton again took the game to Leicester, as Danny Welbeck put them 2-0 up as he glanced home Trossard’s free kick.

Lewis Dunk then couldn’t quite finish as the Seagulls laid siege to the Leicester goal.

Finally, the Foxes then woke up as Jamie Vardy scored with 30 minutes to go to set up a tense finish.

Leicester chucked everything at Brighton in the final stages, as Caglar Soyuncu nodded a free header from a corner over the bar and Harvey Barnes saw his deflected effort tipped onto the bar by Robert Sanchez.

Wilfried Ndidi thought he had equalized with four minutes to go as he headed home, but the offside flag went up to deny Leicester as Harvey Barnes was stood in front of Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez as the ball went in.

Somehow, Brighton held on for a big, big win.

