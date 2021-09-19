LONDON — We are at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Tottenham vs Chelsea, as the Blues beat Spurs 3-0 in a huge clash between London rivals in the Premier League.

This really was a game of two halves, as Chelsea dismantled Spurs in the second 45.

With the sad news about the death of legendary striker Jimmy Greaves (who played for both teams) arriving in the hours before kick off, both Spurs and Chelsea paid tribute to one of England’s all-time greats.

On the pitch, Nuno Espirito Santo and Thomas Tuchel locked horns in cloudy and drizzly settings, as all eyes were on Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as they led the line for their teams. But it was Tuchel’s half time tactical switch which stole the show, as N’Golo Kante came on and helped Chelsea control midfield.

Below you will find Tottenham v Chelsea analysis, reaction and videos as well as post-game interviews and much more.

Tottenham vs Chelsea reaction, analysis, videos from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London!

The managers and players are now here to talk to the media. N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Tuchel look pretty happy. And rightly so.

Tuchel is now speaking to us in the post-match press conference:

“We didn’t change the system, it just felt like we did. We had a feeling that every 50-50 duel went against us. That had to change. If you had N’Golo on the bench and wanted to change this pattern of the game, he is the best player to bring. We wanted to improve our compactness, ball wins, spirit as a team.”

“I am happy with the reaction. We played a very strong second half and deserved to win this game.”

Tuchel adds that Edouard Mendy missed out due to a kick against Zenit. Says it is ‘very, very painful’ and he didn’t feel comfortable to land on it.

“If you have N’Golo, you have something everyone is looking for!” smiles Tuchel. “It is hard to believe how good he is.”

Thomas Tuchel spoke to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports and he was asked if it was a game of two halves:

“Yes it was, you’re absolutely right. I was absolutely not happy with the first 45 minutes. There were individual performances which were great in the first half from Kepa and Thiago Silva. Even more players were good but in general we lacked intent, energy and relentless in duels and 50-50 balls,” Tuchel said.

“I had the feeling we wanted to impress by pure skills but in derbies like this it is not always about just skills. It is about aggression, winning duels and performing better as a team. We spoke clearly about it at half time. In the second half it was a very good performance and a deserved win in the second half. It was a very good reaction so I am happy with the performance in the second half.”

Tuchel was also asked about the decision to bring on N’Golo Kante for Mason Mount attack half time, which clearly changed the game:

“It was a hard choice for Mason Mount and it was a bit more defensive from N’Golo Kante but I wanted to give energy,” Tuchel said. “I was not ready to talk about the spaces here and there. It was about the second balls and duels. It was about growing in confidence through energy and ball wins and higher work-rate. That was the signal to the talk more or less.”

Nuno Espirito Santo doesn’t look too upset, for now. Dele Alli looks a little upset. Spurs were second best by a long way in that second half.

Here is what Nuno had to say….

“The first half was very good, we competed really well and were the better team, competing and pressing well. Until the first goal, after that the game changed and became very hard for us. If there are any positives, it’s the first half,” Nuno said.

“I don’t know if we surprised them but we had to start the match really strong. The plan was to score and there were chances to do it. We didn’t do it. The goal was disappointing. the set piece, the team after that struggled to regain control of the game. We should’ve done better but that’s what we say since we started, we have a lot to improve and a long way to go. We keep on doing it. The belief is here. The boys are doing it. Totally different games. Crystal Palace totally out of our memories. You have to realize a different opponent and at home our fans deserved better. The first 45 minutes was huge and now we have to grow.”

Nuno adds to us in the written press conference that Tottenham cannot compare themselves to anyone else, they have to realize where their squad is at and the game changed due to one set piece situation. Nothing else.

FULL TIME: Emphatic win for Chelsea in the end. Thomas Tuchel’s side were dominant in the second half and totally deserved that win. Spurs started well but never recovered after N’Golo Kante came on and Chelsea wrestled control of midfield. Chelsea joint top of the league with 13 points from a possible 15 to start the season. Tuchel will be happy with that. Usually, he’s very happy regardless.

🎶 Ohhhh Thiago Silva 🎶 sing the Chelsea fans in the away end here at Tottenham after the game.

GOALLLL! Antonio Rudiger puts Chelsea 3-0 up in stoppage time. Timo Werner did superbly to set him up. That was slick from Chelsea, but Spurs were so slow to react.

Timo Werner has come close on a couple of occasions, so too has Lukaku, and Chelsea have been utterly dominant. Tuchel’s boys have wasted so many chances today.

76th minute: Almost another headed goal from a corner for Thiago Silva. Hugo Lloris brilliantly flicks his header away. Chelsea could be out of sight here. A really bad second half from Tottenham, this.

You have to hand it to Thomas Tuchel. His half time switch to bring on Kante for Mount, play three centrally and tuck Havertz inside to partner Lukaku has worked a treat. Tottenham no longer have time or space on the ball. Brilliant tactical adjustment from Tuchel, which we’ve come to expect now.

GOALLLL! Another one for Chelsea. This one was lucky, though. N’Golo Kante has loads of time and has a pop from distance. His tame effort looks to be going wide but it deflects off Eric Dier, flies in the opposite direction, hits the post and goes in. Spurs cannot believe it. Chelsea in dreamland and they were dominant.

53rd minute: Almost 2-0 to Chelsea! Havertz crosses and the ball finds it way to Alonso. His effort is cleared off the line brilliantly by Eric Dier. Chelsea have totally wrestled control of this game. Kante, Kovacic and Jorginho dominating in midfield.

GOALLLLLL! Chelsea take the lead, and it is deserved after their start to the second half. Marcos Alonso had a volley saved, then moments later his corner is headed home by Thiago Silva. He just wanted it more than the Spurs defenders, as he beat Dele Alli in the air easily. 1-0 to Chelsea!

N’Golo Kante is on at half time. He replaces Mason Mount, he didn’t really get involved. Straight away Chelsea have more control of the game.

HALF TIME: A very even first half. Good chances for both teams in the opening 45 minutes. Christensen went close for Chelsea. Son has gone close a few times for Spurs. Tottenham 0-0 Chelsea.

44th minute: Break in play as Tanguy Ndombele is down. Looks like he has got something in his eye, or lost a contact lens back there.

Bit of banter flying back between the two sets of fans! Love this.

“We forgot that you were here,” sing the Spurs fans after the Chelsea fans have a little go at Son. “Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that!” is the response from the Chelsea fans. Hmmm. That seems to have hushed the Spurs fans. For now.

ANOTHER BIG CHANCE FOR SPURS! – 33rd minute: Heung-min Son is played in by Lo Celso but he is clattered by Kepa as the Chelsea goalkeeper bravely comes out to collect the ball.

Here’s a great piece of analysis from our very own Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard on what makes Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku so good.

Both superstar strikers have been well marshalled so far today. So far being the key word…

HUGE CHANCE FOR TOTTENHAM! – 21st minute: Great advantage played by the referee after Dele Alli was clattered. Sergio Reguilon is played clean through but his ball to Lo Celso is cut out superbly by Antonio Rudiger. Harry Kane’s shot from distance then caused Kepa some problems but Chelsea clear. Tottenham look very dangerous.

15th minute: First big chance for Chelsea! Lukaku spins Dier and sets Mount away. He connects with Lukaku but the ball back to Mount is just behind him and Spurs manage to block. A glimpse at Chelsea’s lethal counter-attacking threat there. Tottenham look dangerous too. Good tempo to this game.

9th minute: Spurs keep putting Chelsea under pressure and aside from one counter attack led by Kai Havertz, the Blues have hardly had a kick.

KICK OFF: Tottenham have come flying out of the traps as Lo Celso and Harry Kane both go close. Heung-min Son making a nuisance of himself.

Both teams and the 62,000 fans here inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium unite as one to applaud the legendary Jimmy Greaves.

Very emotional scenes here as Spurs and Chelsea pay tribute to the late, great Jimmy Greaves.

Remembering our greatest ever player. Rest in peace, Jimmy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aFsnvvfBz1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021

Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

The atmosphere is crackling here for a big London derby.

The atmosphere is crackling here for a big London derby.

Pre-amble: Chelsea hammered Aston Villa last weekend to go four games unbeaten to start the season and keep themselves level on points with fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester United. Since then, Romelu Lukaku played the role of hero in the UEFA Champions League (he also scored twice against Villa and once again Arsenal on his Chelsea re-debut), furthering lifting spirits and hopes at Stamford Bridge that this year’s side could ultimately achieve something very special. Lukaku’s arrival and fast start have raised the ceiling immeasurably in three short weeks, with Tottenham simply the next name on his hit list.

Speaking of Spurs, the setback came in the form of a 3-0 hammering by Crystal Palace, ending Nuno Espirito Santo’s perfect Premier League start (and defensive record) as Tottenham boss rather abruptly. Tottenham finished the game with 10 men (the score was still 0-0 at the time of Japhet Tanganga’s red card), and Palace scored three times after the 75th minute. From top of the Premier League table, all the way down to 7th place and a goal differential of 0 — just like that.

