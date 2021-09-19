Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Tottenham vs Chelsea, a huge clash between London rivals in the Premier League.

With the sad news about the death of legendary striker Jimmy Greaves (who played for both teams) arriving in the hours before kick off, both Spurs and Chelsea paid tribute to one of England’s all-time greats.

[ LIVE: How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea in USA ]

On the pitch, Nuno Espirito Santo and Thomas Tuchel locked horns in cloudy and drizzly settings, as all eyes were on Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku as they led the line for their teams.

Below you will find live analysis, reaction and videos from Tottenham v Chelsea, as well as post-game reaction and much more.

Tottenham vs Chelsea live analysis, reaction from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London!

21st minute: Great advantage played by the referee after Dele Alli was clattered. Sergio Reguilon is played clean through but his ball to Lo Celso is cut out superbly by Antonio Rudiger. Harry Kane’s shot from distance then caused Kepa some problems but Chelsea clear. Tottenham look very dangerous.

15th minute: First big chance for Chelsea! Lukaku spins Dier and sets Mount away. He connects with Lukaku but the ball back to Mount is just behind him and Spurs manage to block. A glimpse at Chelsea’s lethal counter-attacking threat there. Tottenham look dangerous too. Good tempo to this game.

9th minute: Spurs keep putting Chelsea under pressure and aside from one counter attack led by Kai Havertz, the Blues have hardly had a kick.

KICK OFF: Tottenham have come flying out of the traps as Lo Celso and Harry Kane both go close. Heung-min Son making a nuisance of himself.

Both teams and the 62,000 fans here inside the Tottenham Hotspur stadium unite as one to applaud the legendary Jimmy Greaves. Incredibly moving moment as both #THFC, #CFC pay respects to their former striker. #TOTCHE pic.twitter.com/QSapMp1Gcf — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 19, 2021

Very emotional scenes here as Spurs and Chelsea pay tribute to the late, great Jimmy Greaves.

Remembering our greatest ever player. Rest in peace, Jimmy. 💙 pic.twitter.com/aFsnvvfBz1 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2021

Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!

👋🔥❤️ Hello everyone! Welcome to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. What an atmosphere here, as both #THFC and #CFC salute the legendary Jimmy Greaves. #TOTCHE Join me for live analysis on Tottenham v Chelsea & details on how to watch in the USA ➡️ https://t.co/UEWsb8dEcY pic.twitter.com/WR4IXU3MJt — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 19, 2021

The atmosphere is crackling here for a big London derby.

Pre-amble: Chelsea hammered Aston Villa last weekend to go four games unbeaten to start the season and keep themselves level on points with fellow title contenders Liverpool and Manchester United. Since then, Romelu Lukaku played the role of hero in the UEFA Champions League (he also scored twice against Villa and once again Arsenal on his Chelsea re-debut), furthering lifting spirits and hopes at Stamford Bridge that this year’s side could ultimately achieve something very special. Lukaku’s arrival and fast start have raised the ceiling immeasurably in three short weeks, with Tottenham simply the next name on his hit list.

Speaking of Spurs, the setback came in the form of a 3-0 hammering by Crystal Palace, ending Nuno Espirito Santo’s perfect Premier League start (and defensive record) as Tottenham boss rather abruptly. Tottenham finished the game with 10 men (the score was still 0-0 at the time of Japhet Tanganga’s red card), and Palace scored three times after the 75th minute. From top of the Premier League table, all the way down to 7th place and a goal differential of 0 — just like that.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports