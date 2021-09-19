Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — Chelsea eased past Tottenham in a big London derby, and the Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings were pretty one-sided, in the end, too.

Spurs were dangerous in the first half but they didn’t take their chances and a sublime half time tactical switch from Thomas Tuchel set Chelsea up for a superb second half.

Goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger did the damage, as Chelsea continue to flex their title credentials. As for Tottenham, well, their inability to create clear-cut chances continues and they faded badly in this London derby.

Here are a look at the Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings in full, as we dish out marks out of 10 for every player.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 7 – Two good stops to deny Alonso and Silva. Spurs’ best player. That says it all.

Emerson Royal: 6 – Looked uneasy on the ball and Alonso gave him a torrid time.

Cristian Romero: 6 – Started the game well but tired, like most of Spurs’ players. Subbed off late on.

Eric Dier: 6 – Unlucky with the deflection for Kante’s goal. Did okay apart from that.

Sergio Reguilon: 6 – Picked the wrong pass on a breakaway in the first half. Doesn’t look confident.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: 6 – Saw plenty of the ball in the first half. Overrun by Kante in the second.

Tanguy Ndombele: 5 – Some flashy touches, but also caught in possession too. Subbed off and looked tired.

Dele Alli: 5 – See above. Both he and Ndombele just couldn’t live with tempo of Chelsea’s midfield three.

Giovani Lo Celso: 5 – Some nice touches but didn’t track back enough defensively.

Harry Kane: 5 – Started well and played some good balls into the box. Barely featured in second half.

Heung-min Son: 5 – See above. Both Kane and Son look to be lacking match fitness.

Substitutes

Bryan Gil (62′ on for Lo Celso): 6 – A couple of good runs, but spent a lot of time defending.

Oliver Skipp (62′ on for Ndombele): 6 – Dis his best to plug the gaps, but was tough going.

Davinson Sanchez (83′ on for Romero): N/A

Chelsea player ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga: 7 – One brave stop from Son and looked assurd.

Andreas Christensen: 8 – Sensational display. Almost scored in first half. Good on ball and won the ball against Kane.

Thiago Silva: 8 – Great header for his goal. Almost got another too. Held the defense together with ease.

Antonio Rudiger: 7 – A couple of surging runs forward. Steady and got a rare goal late on.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 7 – Solid as ever. Didn’t give Reguilon a chance to attack.

Jorginho: 7 – Took control of the game in the second half. Incredible composure.

Mateo Kovacic: 7 – See above. Superb range of passing.

Marcos Alonso: 8 – Volley went just over. Whipped in some great set-piece deliveries.

Mason Mount: 6 – Had one tame effort on goal. Subbed off at half time.

Kai Havertz: 6 – Had an impact when he was moved centrally. Pretty quiet aside from that.

Romelu Lukaku: 6 – Just wasn’t his day. A few good runs but couldn’t pick the right pass at the end of it.

Substitutes

N’Golo Kante (45′ on for Mount): 8 – Helped swing game in Chelsea’s favor. Scored a rare goal and won the ball back so often.

Timo Werner (70′ on for Havertz): 6 – Lively as ever in a brief cameo. Missed a few big chances but set up Rudiger for his goal.

