Transfer news: Dike to Palace, Rudiger to Tottenham or PSG, Origi to Lens

An American, a German, and a Belgian walk into the transfer rumor mill.

We’ve got players moving to and from the Premier League, if rumors are any indication of the destinations for Divock Origi, Daryl Dike, and Antonio Rudiger.

As usual, the challenge comes in the form of the market.

Orlando wants a lot for Origi, we don’t know what it would take for Jurgen Klopp to sanction Origi’s exit, and Rudiger’s market may be about wage and age.

Antonio Rudiger to Tottenham

On the surface it would seem unlikely that Antonio Rudiger would be going anywhere other than back-and-forth between Chelsea events, as manager Thomas Tuchel has made the German a mainstay of his European Cup winners.

But Rudiger’s in the last year of his deal and so far the 28-year-old has yet to sign a new deal, leading to speculation of a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and… Tottenham?

Spurs have been signing younger players than Rudiger of late, but the German center back is just entering his prime for the position and a proven Premier League and European commodity (even if PSG could be a bit more tempting).

Chelsea’s also been linked with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Rudiger may want to know he’ll continue to regularly feature for the Blues, and he’ll also know that the Blues aren’t known for hanging onto managers for long periods of time.

Any other boss may treat him in the same manner as Frank Lampard, under whose stewardship Rudiger was ready to skip town as recently as a year ago.

Divock Origi to Lens

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he’s been perplexed that teams haven’t approached his club with a reasonable offer for Divock Origi, who is buried down his depth chart.

Origi arrived at Anfield from Lille in 2014 and has been with the PL club since returning from a loan to Wolfsburg in 2018.

The 26-year-old has 35 goals and 15 assists in 159 appearances for the Reds and scored seven times with three assists at Wolfsburg.

He could find himself back in France with Lens, who is enjoying a strong start to the new Ligue 1 season.

Daryl Dike to Crystal Palace

What to make of Daryl Dike’s future now that the Orlando City striker has stayed in Florida through the summer transfer window.

A report claims that Crystal Palace would still like to bring Dike to the Premier League, where he could join Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Christian Benteke in giving Patrick Vieira many options at center forward.

But a stumbling block could be Orlando still valuing him at his early summer hype, with a $20 million fee reportedly placed on the 21-year-old. The USMNT dropping out of FIFA’s top ten could also be an issue in terms of work permits, and Dike was not called up for World Cup qualifiers.

Dike is the same player, of course, but as his torrid run with Barnsley gets further into the rearview mirror, the transfer market tends to look to newer, shinier toys, and perhaps even some sanity.

Remember: Cyle Larin’s move from Orlando to Besiktas didn’t end up tempting eight figures despite similar numbers at a slightly older age. Larin was nearing when he left 23 when he left Orlando and boasted 44 goals and eight assists in 89 matches.

Dike has a goal and an assist in four appearances for Orlando since returning from the Gold Cup, and has 11 goals and four assists in 30 matches for the MLS club. He scored nine times in 22 games for Barnsley.

The likelihood is that unless Dike catches fire again, it may take another loan to get his transfer fee into eight figures (let alone $20M!). Or Orlando will have to settle for a more reasonable fee.

Remember that recent outgoing MLS fees to not hit $10 million without incentives — all for players with national team experience — include:

Brenden Aaronson to Salzburg

Mark McKenzie to Genk

Reggie Cannon to Boavista

Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge

Bryan Reynolds to AS Roma

Tanner Tessmann to Venezia

Sam Vines to Royal Antwerp

Most of these players did not go to a team with Premier League money, but that only goes so far. And if Palace and other suitors draw a hard line under Championship prowess as the top level achieved so far, $20 million starts to look like an even bigger risk.

It is a cozier deal between RBNY and RB Leipzig, but Caden Clark at 18 isn’t coming close to $10 million.

Pity Martinez, once among the hottest names in South America, did not land Atlanta United $20 million.

Dike’s development won’t be left in no man’s land with the Lions, but a PL test missed for a USMNT talent would over a silly fee would be a shame.

