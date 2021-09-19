Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Oh, the drama in West Ham vs Manchester United on Sunday at London’s Olympic Stadium.

David De Gea saved Mark Noble’s stoppage-time penalty as Manchester United collected a 2-1 win over West Ham to join Liverpool atop the Premier League table.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Irons led 1-0 through Said Benrahma but Cristiano Ronaldo had a quick answer and ex-WHU loanee Jesse Lingard made it 2-1 to the visitors late.

West Ham had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot late but De Gea read the ice-cold sub’s first touch of the game and Man United took all of the points.

WATCH WEST HAM vs MANCHESTER UNITED FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

West Ham vs Manchester United final score, starts

Final score: Manchester United 2, West Ham United 1

Goals: Benrahma (30′), Ronaldo (35′), Lingard (89′)

Shots: Manchester United, 17-13

Shots on target: Man United, 10-4

Possession: Manchester United, 61%

Three things we learned from West Ham vs Manchester United

1. VAR provide so many questions: Cristiano Ronaldo scored and was again active and dangerous in testing Declan Rice and West Ham’s safeguard, but his flopping didn’t pay the bill on not one, not two, but three penalty claims. The final one, which came just before Luke Shaw’s outstretched hand sent West Ham to the spot, was the only legitimate shout even if VAR granted three reviews. The polar opposite was Ronaldo’s launch into the knee of Tomas Soucek. The Premier League decided to take into account attacker intent and the severity of the foul involved and someone should inform this world legend of the change.

2. Fabianski’s foil ante raised by De Gea (and Moyes) : Lukasz Fabianski was spectacular in holding Man United down, making eight saves including six from shots inside the box and one spectacular stop on Ronaldo (two really, but Ronaldo deposited the rebound). But right when you were ready to salute one keeper, David De Gea stopped cold Mark Noble’s stoppage-time penalty. When has asking a sub to make his first strike of the ball a match-leveling penalty kick been a good idea (even for a veteran and living club legend like Mark Noble)? Wow. David Moyes answers to that question is worth monitoring after this one.

DE GEA SAVES THE PENALTY TO WIN IT FOR UNITED. pic.twitter.com/HTPmhqaARF — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021

3. Should’ve paid for the points: Jesse Lingard was dynamite on loan to West Ham last season, and he did not celebrate his potential point-sealing goal against his former team but you know that the East London faithful will be asking what fee was too much for the player after he delivered a goal.

Man of the Match: Lukasz Fabianski

Eight saves is eight saves, even as Man United scored a pair beyond the reach of the Polish shot-stopper.

West Ham vs Manchester United

It’s cliche, but the Red Devils appeared to still be in Switzerland for the first 20-plus minutes of the match. Harry Maguire allowed Jarrod Bowen’s press to become an end line giveaway, and Bowen wound up with two chances to open the scoring inside of three minutes.

Man United grew into it and Lukasz Fabianski got fingers to a Bruno Fernandes smash off the far post in the 27th minute.

West Ham took the lead when Bowen picked up an Aaron Cresswell backheel and spotted Benrahma, whose shot from outside the arc took a wicked turn off a leaping Raphael Varane to make it 1-0 to the Irons.

Ronaldo tapped in the equalizer in the 35th after Fabianski saved the Portuguese’s first bite at a cross, and Cresswell’s leg kept him onside through VAR review

The second half began with verve, as Fernandes set Ronaldo to Fabianski’s doorstep within 90 seconds only to see the Polish keeper deny the superstar.

Lingard then beat his former club with a beauty from about 16 yards away, and De Gea settled the tie with his late penalty save.

WHAT A STRIKE. Jesse Lingard gives Manchester United a late lead! #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/KOvXJgd04J — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 19, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola