Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic is stepping up his return from injury, but the USMNT superstar may not be ready for at least another week.

There is some positive news about his recovery, though, as the Chelsea winger missed the win at Tottenham but after that victory, Thomas Tuchel provided an update to ProSoccerTalk.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Pulisic, 23, suffered an ankle injury in the USMNT’s 4-1 win at Honduras on Sept. 9 and has been out since.

But Chelsea hope to have him back very soon.

What is the latest Christian Pulisic injury update?

Asked by ProSoccerTalk about a possible timeline for Pulisic’s return, Tuchel said that the League Cup game against Aston Villa on Wednesday could come too soon for Pulisic in midweek.

Tuchel added that Pulisic is working hard at Chelsea’s training ground today (Sunday), and his fitness status depends on how that session went.

The German coach also said it would be ‘super nice’ to have him back as soon as possible.

But it seems like the huge Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday, Sept. 25 is when we could next see Pulisic, at the earliest.

Check out the full video above of Tuchel speaking to us post-game.

What has been going on with Pulisic this season?

The Pennsylvanian winger had only just returned from a spell out due to testing positive for COVID-19 as he then had to work his way back to full fitness.

Pulisic started the 2021-22 domestic season well, as he scored a penalty kick in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final win and scored in the opening day win against Crystal Palace.

However, as has been the case for much of his young career, injuries have hampered his fast start to the new season and he hasn’t played for the Blues in over a month.

Good news for USMNT

Whenever Pulisic returns for Chelsea, it is pretty clear that he will be fit to play in their World Cup qualifiers in October.

That is, obviously, great news for Gregg Berhalter. The USMNT face Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica in October and they look like being pivotal clashes as the latter two nations have started well in qualifying.

Pulisic wore the captains armband in two of the USMNT’s three World Cup qualifiers last month (he only played in two after missing the game at El Salvador) and is clearly the talisman for the Stars and Stripes.

Even a 75 percent fit Pulisic has so start for the USMNT.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports