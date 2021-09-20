Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There is another winger called Beckham in the soccer world, as Romeo Beckham has now made his professional debut.

Romeo Beckham, 19, played 79 minutes for Fort Lauderdale CF in the USL League One as the winger delivered plenty of inviting passes for his teammates as his side drew 2-2 with Georgie Tormenta.

Fort Lauderdale sits just one point outside of the playoff spots heading into their final seven games of the season.

With Romeo’s father, a man called David Beckham, owning Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, seeing Romeo line up for Fort Lauderdale, their reserve team, brings a heavy dose of synergy.

Over the last few years plenty of videos have emerged of David Beckham and Romeo messing around with a ball, as Romeo clearly loves the game and wants to follow in his father’s footsteps. Romeo previously played in the Arsenal academy setup.

And if you want to continue with this trip down Manchester United nostalgia lane, there was another of Beckham’s close friends, and former teammates, who saw his son playing for Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

Romeo Beckham played alongside Harvey Neville, the son of Inter Miami boss Phil Neville.

How did Romeo Beckham get on?

Beckham wore the number 11 jersey and played on the right wing, just like his dad.

Beckham whipped in plenty of crosses (where have we heard that before?) and showed off plenty of dribbling skills, as this was his first appearance after training with the Inter Miami reserve squad in recent weeks.

The teenager has been training with Fort Lauderdale CF since his family moved to the Miami area and he certainly tried his best to show off a wide array of passes that made his father famous around the world.

Below are the video highlights of the game in full.

