The League Cup third round sees 18 Premier League teams still in the tournament, as the seven teams in European action now enter the fray.
With four all-Premier League ties set up in the last 32, there will be some massive clashes coming up.
Manchester United host West Ham, Chelsea welcome Aston Villa, Tottenham travel to Wolves and Norwich host Liverpool.
Reigning champions Manchester City host third-tier Wycombe Wanderers, while Arsenal host third-tier AFC Wimbledon.
There are a few potential banana skins lined up for PL clubs against lower-league opponents, as Leeds head to Fulham, Southampton travel to Sheffield United, Burnley host Rochdale and Everton head to QPR.
Below is how to watch the League Cup, the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.
League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates
Dates: Third round (September 21-22)
How to watch, stream: ESPN+
League Cup odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
League Cup third round (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET unless otherwise stated)
Tuesday, September 21
Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers
Watford vs Stoke City
Fulham vs Leeds United
Wigan Athletic vs Sunderland
Burnley vs Rochdale
Norwich City vs Liverpool
Preston North End vs Cheltenham Town
Sheffield United vs Southampton
Brentford vs Oldham Athletic
QPR vs Everton
Wednesday, September 22
Brighton vs Swansea – 2:30pm ET
Millwall vs Leicester City
Wolves vs Tottenham
Manchester United vs West Ham United
Arsenal vs AFC Wimbledon
Chelsea vs Aston Villa
League Cup score predictions
Tuesday, September 21
Manchester City 4-1 Wycombe Wanderers
Watford 2-2 Stoke City (Stoke win on penalty kicks)
Fulham 2-1 Leeds United
Wigan Athletic 0-2 Sunderland
Burnley 3-1 Rochdale
Norwich City 1-3 Liverpool
Preston North End 1-2 Cheltenham Town
Sheffield United 0-2 Southampton
Brentford 3-1 Oldham Athletic
QPR 1-1 Everton (QPR win on penalty kicks)
Wednesday, September 22
Brighton 1-2 Swansea – 2:30pm ET
Millwall 1-1 Leicester City (Millwall win on penalty kicks)
Wolves 3-1 Tottenham
Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United
Arsenal 5-1 AFC Wimbledon
Chelsea 3-2 Aston Villa