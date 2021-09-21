Marcos Alonso explains why he will no longer take the knee

Marcos Alonso has explained why he will no longer take the knee before Premier League games.

Before every single Premier League game since ‘Project Restart’ in June 2020, players, officials and coaches have all taken a knee as one to unit against all forms of racism.

Ivan Toney and Wilfried Zaha have also stopped taking the knee, and Marcos Alonso will now join them.

The Spanish left back, 30, has not taken a knee in recent games for Chelsea and after his man of the match display against Tottenham on Sunday, he’s been talking about the anti-racism gesture.

What did Alonso say?

“I am fully against racism and I’m against every type of discrimination and I just prefer to put my finger to the badge where it says No To Racism, like they do in some other sports and football in other countries,” Alonso said. “I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody.”

Asked if this decision was political, this was Alonso’s response.

“I don’t know. I just prefer to do it this way, it’s my way to do it, and maybe I think it’s losing a bit of strength the other way. So I just prefer to do it this way and to show I am fully supportive of fighting against racism. For now I prefer to point to the sleeve and that’s what I will do.”

Alonso added that he hasn’t spoken to his Chelsea teammates about his decision. Several of his Chelsea teammates have been subjected to racist abuse online in recent months.

“No, we haven’t talked about it,” Alonso said. “We are in the changing room and we are like a family. I have a very good relationship with everyone, I love everyone and up to now we haven’t talked about it. I don’t think there is a need to, but, of course, if I have to speak to anyone, I will say the same thing I just told you and I don’t think there will be any problems.”

