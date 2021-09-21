USWNT vs Paraguay final score: Morgan hat trick leads latest rout (video)

The United States women’s national team used an Alex Morgan hat trick in a 8-0 Tuesday waltz to victory over Paraguay.
Morgan got two of her goals in a five-goal first half, joined on the score sheet by Rose Lavelle, Sophia Smith, and Catarina Macario. Macario would later complete a brace and Carli Lloyd also scored.
Actually, it was a five-goal quarter hour as Lavelle scored in the fourth minutes, it was 3-0 in the eighth, and Macario made it a quintet of goals in the 15th minute.
Morgan got another in the 53rd minute and the Yanks were out-attempting Paraguay 21-1 with a little more than an hour in the books and a 78% possession haul with 20 minutes to play in Cincinnati.
Lavelle, a Cincinnati native, had a goal and two assists in the win, which comes five days after the USWNT pasted the same opponent 9-0 through five goals from the retiring Lloyd. The veteran added the USWNT’s seventh goals of the night on Tuesday.
Morgan’s 114 goals have her fifth all-time for the USWNT, 16 back of Kristine Lilly and 19 behind Lloyd.
All five goals from the first half! ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qMaaQWGZ5s
— U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) September 22, 2021